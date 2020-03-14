‘Why not tag the Boss?’ Shane Warne trolled on Twitter for asking if IPL has been postponed

cricket

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 11:46 IST

The sporting world has been grappling with the novel coronavirus as most of the tournaments and events have been cancelled all around the world. Football, cricket, basketball, rugby, tennis, F1 have been reeling the effects of the pandemic as authorities have been quick to scrap tournaments taking around the world.

In a move to buy some time to decide on the way ahead the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday postponed the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and pushed back its start to April 15 due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The status of IPL has puzzled many fans and several cricketers. This included former IPL winning captain Shane Warne, who took to Twitter to ask about the postponement of the popular cricket league. But, the legendary cricketer did not just ask the fans but also tagged a host of cricketers like Virat Kohli, Michael Vaughan, Kevin Pieterson, Virender Sehwag, Kuldeep Yadav, Ricky Ponting– including the handles of Rajasthan Royals, BCCI Domestic and IPL.

However, the query managed to draw the ire of the Twitterati as Warne was trolled by netizens. Warne tagged a host of cricketers but missed out on the president of BCCI, Sourav Ganguly.

He has tagged everyone except the man who will actually take decision @SGanguly99 — Bishwatoodeep (@Bishwa73406818) March 13, 2020

Mai job chhod doon fir??!! pic.twitter.com/ro5m5vJrHx — 🇮🇳🇦🇪🇨🇦Om Lal Mehta (@omlalmehta) March 13, 2020

Can't he see news?. Asking kuldeep 😂😂 😂 — Avi (@22yaards) March 13, 2020

Care to read news? @ShaneWarne — Sameer Shah (@tosomu) March 13, 2020

Bro you should have directly talk to the big boss of the moment @SGanguly99 — आशीष शर्मा 🌐 🇮🇳 (@ashishpc6) March 13, 2020

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend IPL 2020 till 15th April 2020, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) situation. The BCCI is concerned and sensitive about all its stakeholders, and public health in general, and it is taking all necessary steps to ensure that, all people related to IPL including fans have a safe cricketing experience. The BCCI will work closely with the Government of India along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and all other relevant Central and State Government departments in this regard,” the board informed through an official mail.

The Indian government on Wednesday cancelled all visas, except a few official categories till April 15. Immediately after that decision it was informed that all foreign players in the league would not be able to join till April 15. The BCCI is scheduled to meet the owners of the IPL franchises before the start of the IPL Governing Council meeting.