Australia vs New Zealand ODI series and Australia’s return tour postponed due to coronavirus threat

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 09:56 IST

The remaining two ODIs of the Australia vs New Zealand series and Australia tour to New Zealand for a three-match T20I series has been postponed due to the global outbreak of coronavirus.The decision was taken after the New Zealand government tightened its grip to control the outbreak of coronavirus.

The Kane Williamson-led New Zealand squad are in fact slated to leave Australia on Saturday evening. The Black Caps have decided to enforce a mandatory 14-day self-isolation period for those entering the country from Australia

New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson had already been kept in isolation and under observation for 24 hours after he complained of a sore throat after the first ODI at Sydney on Friday, which Australia won by 71 runs.

The following two ODIs scheduled for Sunday in Sydney and Hobart on Friday (Mar 20) have been called off.

This month’s three-match T20I series between Australia and the Kiwis in New Zealand starting March 24 in Dunedin has also been postponed.

New Zealand Cricket hopes the two series can be replayed at a later date.

The news comes less than 24 hours after both sides played behind closed doors at the SCG on Friday due to the coronavirus outbreak.