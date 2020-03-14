‘Stay strong and fight coronavirus’: Virat Kohli’s inspirational message for amid COVID-19 outbreak

cricket

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 10:31 IST

Reacting for the first time on the global outbreak of coronavirus, India cricket team captain Virat Kohli on Saturday urged everyone to fight the virus by taking all necessary precautions. The pandemic, which has claimed lives of over 4000 people across the globe, has also impacted sporting events worldwide. The remaining two matches of India vs South Africa ODI series has been postponed for an indefinite period and the IPL too was pushed back to April 15.

“Let’s stay strong and fight the #COVID19 outbreak by taking all precautionary measures. Stay safe, be vigilant and most importantly remember, prevention is better than cure. Please take care everyone,” Kohli tweeted.

On Friday, the Indian captain was seen coming out of the Lucknow airport wearing black face mask.

The Indian team were supposed to have a training session on Saturday but in the evening, the BCCI and South Africa mutually agreed to call off the series after visiting team players made it clear that they wanted to return home at the earliest.

“With the IPL being postponed, it only made sense that at this point of time, this series is also called off. The country is facing a serious pandemic,” a top BCCI official told PTI.The first ODI between the two sides in Dharamsala was washed out. Both the sides had reached Lucknow on Friday.

“The South African team will come to Delhi and leave by taking at the earliest available flight,” he added.

Coronavirus, which originated in China’s Wuhan city, has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,20,000 people. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across India has risen to 82. In India, there has been two deaths along with 80 plus positive COVID 19 cases.