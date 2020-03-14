Coronavirus pandemic: BCCI suspends all domestic tournaments including Irani Cup

cricket

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 16:44 IST

BCCI suspends all remaining domestic games including Irani Cup in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The Irani Cup, which is the season-ender domestic contest, was scheduled to be played on March 18. In a fresh press release, the BCCI said: “In view of the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) outbreak, the BCCI on Saturday announced that all matches of the Paytm Irani Cup, Senior Women’s One-Day Knockout, Vizzy Trophy, Senior Women’s One-Day Challenger, Women’s Under 19 One-Day knockout, Women’s Under 19 T20 League, Super League and knockout, Women’s Under 19 T20 Challenger Trophy, Women’s Under 23 knockout, Women’s Under 23 One-Day Challenger have been put on hold till further notice.”

The cricketing board had earlier suspended India’s ODI series against South Africa and the Indian Premier League.

Also read: BCCI reschedules ODI series due to coronavirus pandemic

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday decided to reschedule the remaining two matches of the one-day international series against South Africa. As a result of this decision the two matches scheduled to be played in Lucknow and Kolkata now stand cancelled.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) along with Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday announced to reschedule the ongoing ODI series in view of the Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) outbreak. Cricket South Africa will visit India at a later date to play 3 One-day Internationals. The BCCI-CSA will jointly work out the revised schedule,” BCCI informed through an official mail.

Also read: New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson tests negative for coronavirus

The decision came after the board also decided to postpone the start of the Indian Premier League to April 15, amid the growing threat of coronavirus pandemic. The first ODI in Dharamsala was abandoned due to rain without even the toss taking place. The second match of the series was scheduled to be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday and the final match was to be played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday.

(More details awaited)