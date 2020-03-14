e-paper
Home / Cricket / New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson tests negative for coronavirus

New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson tests negative for coronavirus

Lockie Ferguson, who was quarantined for 24 hours after complaining of a soar throat, has tested negative for coronavirus.

Mar 14, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson has been cleared off coronavirus after testing negative. Ferguson had complained of soar throat after the first Australia vs New Zealand ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday and was sent on a 24-hour quarantine by New Zealand Cricket. Ferguson bagged two wickets in the match which New Zealand lost by 71 runs. The match was played in front of empty stands.

The 28-year-old cricketer will fly to New Zealand on Sunday. The rest of the New Zealand squad, meanwhile will leave from Australia on Saturday night after the New Zealand government imposed a lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

As a result, the remaining matches on March 15 and March 20 of the ODI series have now been postponed until further notice.

The decision from new Zealand government also meant Australia returned tour to New Zealand for a three-match T20I series later this month was also postponed.

