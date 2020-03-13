India vs South Africa: Lucknow, Kolkata ODIs cancelled amid coronavirus threat - Reports

cricket

The second and third ODIs between India and South Africa have been cancelled amid coronavirus threat, news agency PTI reported citing BCCI sources. The first ODI between India and South Africa was abandoned due to rain without even the toss taking place. The second match of the series was scheduled to be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday and the final match was to be played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday.

“With the IPL being postponed, it only made sense that at this point of time, this series is also called off. The country is facing a serious pandemic,” a top BCCI official said. “The South African team will come to Delhi and leave by taking at the earliest available flight.”

The two matches were earlier planned to be held behind closed doors due to the government directive, which asked for sporting events to be shut for fans in view of the pandemic.

“We have been instructed by the union sports ministry to hold the match behind closed doors. The advisory has instructed us not to allow the gathering of fans and we are following the instructions,” Ekana Sportz City’s managing director Udai Sinha had said on Thursday.

The final two matches of the series were cancelled on the same day when the start of the Indian Premier League was also pushed back. The IPL will now begin from April 15 from its earlier day which was set at March 29.

The first match of the season was scheduled to be played between defending champions Mumbai Indians and last-year’s runners-up Chennai Super Kings.

India has recorded more than 80 positive cases so far with the global infected count standing at over 100,000.

((With PTI inputs))