India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli and Co touchdown in Lucknow wearing masks

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 17:39 IST

The players of Indian cricket team touched down in Lucknow, wearing protective masks, ahead of the second ODI against South Africa, which is scheduled to be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday. The first ODI of the three-match series was abandoned due to rain in Dharamsala and both teams will be eager to take an unassailable lead in the upcoming clash.

While pictures of the players wearing masks flooded internet, skipper Yuzvendra Chahal himself uploaded one on his Twitter account. He was seen wearing a mask as a precautionary measure for coronavirus, which has been declared as a pandemic by World Health Organisation (WHO).

An advisory from the sports ministry has ensured that the second and third ODIs will be played behind closed doors in the wake of the COVID-19. The two matches were scheduled to be held in Lucknow and Kolkata on March 15 and 18.

“We have been instructed by the union sports ministry to hold the match behind closed doors. The advisory has instructed us not to allow the gathering of fans and we are following the instructions,” Ekana Sportz City’s managing director Udai Sinha said on Thursday. Ticket holders for the match will be refunded.

The BCCI has also postponed the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and pushed back its start to April 15 due to the outbreak. The tournament was scheduled to begin on March 29 with a blockbuster clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and last year’s runners-up Chennai Super Kings.

The decision comes after the Delhi government decided to ‘ban’ the tournament in the wake of the coronavirus threat. Earlier, the Maharashtra government had said that they will allow matches behind closed doors in Mumbai.