e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / Ranji Trophy: Saurashtra win maiden title, beat Bengal on 1st innings lead

Ranji Trophy: Saurashtra win maiden title, beat Bengal on 1st innings lead

Ranji Trophy Final: According to the rules of the tournament, if the final match is heading towards the draw, then whoever manages to take the first-innings lead is declared as the winner.

cricket Updated: Mar 13, 2020 16:03 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Rajkot
Saurashtra players after winning Ranji Trophy
Saurashtra players after winning Ranji Trophy(Twitter)
         

Saurashtra won their maiden Ranji Trophy title on Friday on the back of their first innings lead against Bengal in the final played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. It is their first-ever win in the history of India’s premier domestic competition. Saurashtra had posted 425 in their first innings riding on a brilliant century from Arpit Vasavada and gritty half-centuries from Avi Barot, Vishvaraj Jadeja and Cheteshwar Pujara. They then restricted Bengal on 381, thus taking a crucial lead of 44 runs on the final day of the match. Dharmendrasinh Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped three wickets, while skipper Jaydev Unadkat and Prerak Mankad picked two wickets each.

RANJI TROPHY FINAL - HIGHLIGHTS

In their second innings, Saurashtra put up 105 runs for the loss of four wickets in the 34 overs they batted on the final day before the players shook hands and agreed on a mutual draw.

According to the rules of the tournament, if the final match is heading towards the draw, then whoever manages to take the first-innings lead is declared as the winner.

During the course of the game, Unadkat also broke a 21-year-old record as he became the fast bowler with most wickets in a single Ranji season. He picked up 65 wickets in the season and snapped the record which was previously held by Karnataka’s Dodda Ganesh. The Karnataka pacer had bagged 62 wickets in 1998-99 season.

After the match, Pujara -- who is India’s batting mainstay when it comes to Test cricket -- said: “It’s a great feeling and we are in a different world altogether. At the start of the season, we believed that we could win. Last season, we lost in the final, we had a chat after that and credit goes to the boys.

“The best thing about this team is most of them have played cricket together for a long time. Everyone contributes at sometime or the other. Not many state teams play as a team. It’s a nice unit and whenever I am here, I always feel comfortable. We are working towards one process and we got the title today.”

Brief Scores: Saurashtra: 425 and 101/4; Bengal: 381 all out

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
‘I am free today,’ says Farooq Abdullah after release from 7-month-long detention
‘I am free today,’ says Farooq Abdullah after release from 7-month-long detention
4% hike in DA for central government employees, 48 lakh people to benefit
4% hike in DA for central government employees, 48 lakh people to benefit
Indian medical team reaching Italy to test stranded students for Covid-19
Indian medical team reaching Italy to test stranded students for Covid-19
Executive of Noida firm living in Delhi tests positive for coronavirus: Official
Executive of Noida firm living in Delhi tests positive for coronavirus: Official
IPL, all big events banned in Delhi amid coronavirus outbreak: Manish Sisodia
IPL, all big events banned in Delhi amid coronavirus outbreak: Manish Sisodia
PM Modi proposes SAARC leaders’ meet on coronavirus via video conference
PM Modi proposes SAARC leaders’ meet on coronavirus via video conference
Return of sedan wars: 2020 Hyundai Verna to battle 2020 Honda City, again
Return of sedan wars: 2020 Hyundai Verna to battle 2020 Honda City, again
Is IPL happening? Gavaskar cites IND-PAK match example to provide solution
Is IPL happening? Gavaskar cites IND-PAK match example to provide solution
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news