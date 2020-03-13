Saurashtra vs Bengal live score, Ranji Trophy Final Day 5: 2-wicket over make Saurashtra hot favourites

cricket

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 10:04 IST

Saurashtra vs Bengal live score: A double-wicket over from Jaydev Unadkat turned match in Saurashtra’s favour early on Day 5 of the Ranji Trophy final at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot as Bengal gasped for breath. Overnight batsman Anustup Majumdar was dismissed for 63 with an in-dipper from Unadkat and a ball later, Akash Deep lost his wicket due to a run out. Bengal, resuming the day 354 for 6, still need 64 runs to take the first innings lead with Arnab Nandi being the key. This being the final day of the match, it is safe to say that the first innings result will actually determine the winner of the Ranji trophy final.

Saurashtra vs Bengal live score, Ranji Trophy final, Day 5:

10:00 hrs: A maiden! Unadkat has been brilliant this morning. Saurashtra is all over Bengal now and it will be up to Arnab Nandi to score majority of the remaining runs to take the first innings lead.

9:48 hrs: RUN OUT! What was Akash Deep thinking? That is not even a school boy error. He got beaten by Unadkat but forgot the basic rule of getting his backfoot behind the line. He stood on the line for the internity. The keeper first took aim, missed but credit to the bowler Unadkat, who had the presence of mind to throw at the stumps and knock it down. Two wickets in the over and all of a sudden Surashtra are just 2 wickets away from taking the lead and dare we say, the title too. Bengal still need 64 runs away from Saurashtra’s first innings total.

9:42 hrs: OUT! It’s that man Jaydev Unadkat with the ball. Anustup Majumdar opts for the review but it looks dead. Yes, it is pitching in line, the impact is also straight and the umpire stays with his decision. What a big wicket for Saurashtra, Majumdar goes for 63.

9:30 hrs: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 5 of the Ranji Trophy final between Saurashtra and Bengal at Rajkot. Bengal resume their day at 354 for 6, trailing Saurashtra by 71 runs.