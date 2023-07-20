'You can say anything you want': Waqar's fierce remark after Ganguly's 'India keep winning one-sided' shot at Pakistan

The India and Pakistan men's teams will renew their rivalry in the World Cup this October, as the two meet in the marquee ODI tournament at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Since their last clash in the format at the 2019 edition, where India registered a convincing win over their arch-rivals, the two have met twice at the ICC events (both in T20 World Cups), sharing the spoils. While Pakistan thrashed India by 10 wickets in the 2021 edition, a Virat Kohli epic ensured India a four-wicket win a year later in Melbourne. Waqar Younis spoke about the 'scale' of India-Pakistan matches following the announcement of Asia Cup schedule(Files)

The games between India and Pakistan are rare over the past few years, owing to political tensions between the two nations. Both only play against each other in Asia Cups and ICC events, adding to the fan interest from both countries. Naturally, it is one of the most awaited clashes on the cricket calendar. Last year's T20 World Cup clash went all the way to the last ball of the match, with India registering a thrilling win but former India skipper Sourav Ganguly insisted the ties have largely been “one-sided.”

"There is a lot of hype in this match but the quality has not been that good for a long time because India kept on winning one-sided. Pakistan probably defeated India for the first time in the T20 World Cup in Dubai," the former Indian had said.

On Wednesday, following the announcement of the 2023 Asia Cup schedule, former Pakistan bowler Waqar Younis was asked to comment on Sourav Ganguly's remark. The bowling great, who played against Ganguly on many occasions in the past, choose to not directly react to the statement but insisted it “doesn't matter” who says what, for the magnitude of an India-Pakistan clash surpasses any other game.

“I don't want to comment on that," Waqar said after the reporter name dropped Ganguly, followed by his statement.

"I feel we have had good games. The match that Pakistan won was pretty one-sided (in 2021 T20 WC). But the ones we lost were pretty close as well. So, you can say anything you want, the matches between India and Pakistan are the biggest in the world. When the scale of the game is that big, no one's comments really matter,” the former Pakistan captain further added in a video posted by paktv.tv.

Before the World Cup this year, India and Pakistan will meet in the Asia Cup on September 2, and will renew their rivalry in the Super Four stage of the tournament, given both sides qualify.

