‘You can’t bat for social media’ - Cheteshwar Pujara reveals how he deals with trolls

Cheteshwar Pujara is no stranger to criticism. The 32-year-old cricketer has been in and out of the Indian cricket team multiple times during his career and a number of fans have tried to troll him for his relatively low strike rate. However, the right-hander has proven his critics wrong on many occasions and the biggest example of his fightback was his brilliant return of form in the 2015 series against Sri Lanka. He opened the batting for India in place of the injured Murali Vijay and went on to score an unbeaten 145 to guide his team to an important victory.

In a recent interview, Pujara opened up on how he deals with trolls and said that many fail to understand his game.

“You can’t bat for social media. Many of them don’t understand my game and Test cricket because they see more white-ball cricket. Yaar yeh toh bahut bore kar raha hai, kitna ball khel raha hai (He is boring us, how many balls does he need). Please understand one thing, my aim is not to entertain someone, my aim is to win for my team, be it for India or Saurashtra. Somedays I bat fast, somedays I bat slowly. I respect cricket lovers and crowd, I’m not someone who can hit sixes. I try to avoid social media, I don’t follow social media when I am playing. I am not batting for entertainment,” Pujara said in an interview with Indian Express.

The latest feather in Pujara’s cap came recently as Saurashtra defeated Bengal to claim the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy title. Pujara played a trademark knock in the first innings as he went on to score 66 of 237 deliveries.

“In the first innings, I took some 200-odd balls to score 60 something but my teammates and I knew how tough the wicket was. It was a final and there was a responsibility on my shoulders. There is nothing wrong with batting slowly if the situation depends. I have to keep my ego behind, the ego of me being an international batsman and facing some bowlers who bowl at 110 kmph. If the situation is not easy and I know I can’t play my shots, then I will not. Game changes as per the pitch. Like in New Zealand, where the pitches were more challenging,” he said.