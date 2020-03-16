‘They don’t want war, India is dying to work with Pakistan’: Shoaib Akhtar

cricket

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 13:21 IST

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar worked in India as a broadcaster and commentator post-retirement and as per him, the country is an amazing place and Indians are always very welcoming and they do not want any animosity with Pakistan.

“India is a great place, the people are amazing. Never did I feel that they want any animosity or any type of war with Pakistan. But, when I went to their TVs etc. it feels as if war will happen tomorrow. I have travelled extensively across India, have seen the country very closely, I can say today, India is dying to work with Pakistan. India’s path of progress goes through Pakistan, I am convinced,” Akhtar said during a chat show.

He also went on to add that owing to the coronavirus pandemic, IPL will take a toll and India will incur heavy loss.

“I hope India do not incur this loss and I hope they prosper, but it is all happening which is unfortunate,” he went on to add.

He has already expressed his disappointment after the global outbreak of coronavirus impacted sporting events worldwide including the shortening of Pakistan Super League (PSL) and postponement of Indian Premier League (IPL).

“The biggest reason for anger is PSL… Cricket returned to Pakistan after so many years, the PSL was happening in our country for the first time now even that is at risk. The foreign players are leaving, it will take place behind closed doors,” said Akhtar on his Youtube channel.

“I don’t understand why you have to eat things like bats, drink their blood and urine and spread some virus across the globe… I’m talking about the Chinese people. They have put the world at stake. I really don’t understand how can you eat bats, dogs, and cats. I’m really angry.