e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 16, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / Former Australia player rates IPL and PSL on a scale of 1 to 10, points out big difference

Former Australia player rates IPL and PSL on a scale of 1 to 10, points out big difference

Both the IPL and PSL have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic this year.

cricket Updated: Mar 16, 2020 09:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
File image of MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma
File image of MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma(AP)
         

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has been associated with the Indian Premier League for a long time now. He has also seen the advent and growth of the Pakistan Super League and hence, when a fan asked him to compare and rate both the leagues, it made a lot of sense. Hogg was involved in a Twitter Q&A during which he gave both the IPL and PSL 9/10. He praised the PSL for bringing cricket back to Pakistan and for spiking interest in the game. At the same time, he praised the IPL for being more popular worldwide and having bigger viewership.

“Both 9 out of 10. The PSL has been the most prevalent of late because it has bought the game back to Pakistan. The IPL has the most interest in viewership worldwide,” he answered.

 

Both the IPL and PSL have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic this year. Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar expressed his disappointment after the global outbreak of coronavirus impacted sporting events worldwide including the shortening of Pakistan Super League (PSL) and postponement of Indian Premier League (IPL).

ALSO READ: ‘How can you eat bats and dogs’: Shoaib Akhtar ‘really angry’ over coronavirus outbreak

“The biggest reason for anger is PSL… Cricket returned to Pakistan after so many years, the PSL was happening in our country for the first time now even that is at risk. The foreign players are leaving, it will take place behind closed doors,” said Akhtar on his Youtube channel.

Coronavirus, which originated in China’s Wuhan city, has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,20,000 people. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across India has risen to 82. In India, there has been two deaths along with 80 plus positive COVID 19 cases.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
‘No less than luxury hotel’: Delhi’s 1st Covid-19 patient on isolation ward
‘No less than luxury hotel’: Delhi’s 1st Covid-19 patient on isolation ward
Sensex tanks over 1,800 points, Nifty below 9,500 amid coronavirus worry
Sensex tanks over 1,800 points, Nifty below 9,500 amid coronavirus worry
Madhya Pradesh floor test: All eyes on Speaker as Congress, BJP point to rule book
Madhya Pradesh floor test: All eyes on Speaker as Congress, BJP point to rule book
Four held for undressing teenager, urinating upon him and sharing video
Four held for undressing teenager, urinating upon him and sharing video
Iron gates reinforce divide in riot-hit Northeast Delhi
Iron gates reinforce divide in riot-hit Northeast Delhi
Tata Harrier 2020 – First Drive Review
Tata Harrier 2020 – First Drive Review
‘Any chance of bowling straight’: Akhtar, Akram’s banter wins Internet
‘Any chance of bowling straight’: Akhtar, Akram’s banter wins Internet
Why maintaining one metre distance is important for coronavirus prevention
Why maintaining one metre distance is important for coronavirus prevention
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news