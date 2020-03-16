Former Australia player rates IPL and PSL on a scale of 1 to 10, points out big difference

cricket

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 09:10 IST

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has been associated with the Indian Premier League for a long time now. He has also seen the advent and growth of the Pakistan Super League and hence, when a fan asked him to compare and rate both the leagues, it made a lot of sense. Hogg was involved in a Twitter Q&A during which he gave both the IPL and PSL 9/10. He praised the PSL for bringing cricket back to Pakistan and for spiking interest in the game. At the same time, he praised the IPL for being more popular worldwide and having bigger viewership.

“Both 9 out of 10. The PSL has been the most prevalent of late because it has bought the game back to Pakistan. The IPL has the most interest in viewership worldwide,” he answered.

Both the IPL and PSL have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic this year. Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar expressed his disappointment after the global outbreak of coronavirus impacted sporting events worldwide including the shortening of Pakistan Super League (PSL) and postponement of Indian Premier League (IPL).

“The biggest reason for anger is PSL… Cricket returned to Pakistan after so many years, the PSL was happening in our country for the first time now even that is at risk. The foreign players are leaving, it will take place behind closed doors,” said Akhtar on his Youtube channel.

Coronavirus, which originated in China’s Wuhan city, has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,20,000 people. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across India has risen to 82. In India, there has been two deaths along with 80 plus positive COVID 19 cases.