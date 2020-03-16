Virat Kohli or Sachin Tendulkar? Ishant Sharma picks his favourite batsman

cricket

The comparisons between Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli has been going on for quite some time. From experts to fans, everyone has an opinion while comparing these two legendary cricketers. Kohli has been a consistent performer for the team in the last few years and in the process, he has broken a number of records which were previously held by the ‘Master Blaster’. Indian cricket team fast bowler Ishant Sharma was asked the same question and he had a clear answer. When asked to choose his favourite between Kohli and Tendulkar, Ishant replied, “Virat Kohli is the best batsman I have ever seen play on a cricket field,” Ishant told Cricbuzz.

The Indian pace bowlers aren’t getting any younger and team’s think-tank realises the need to get the next crop of speed merchants ready in the near future, said skipper Virat Kohli. While Jasprit Bumrah is expected to lead the pace pack for many more years, Ishant Sharma, who will be 32 this year and Mohammed Shami (29) have already reached the peak of their prowess. Not to forget, Umesh Yadav will turn 33 this year.

“These guys are not getting any younger so we need to be very careful and very aware and accept that these are situations that can potentially come up and have guys who can replace them and ready up and running as soon as possible,” skipper Kohli didn’t hide what’s in store in the next few years.

Ishant’s poorly handled rehabilitation which saw a recurrence of ankle tear and the kind of workload that Shami has taken in the past two years, is an indicator that may be in another two years, this team has to be ready for transition in the pace department.

“From the point of view of the larger picture, we do need to recognise who are the next three-four guys that can keep the standard up because you don’t want to feel a void suddenly if a couple of guys miss out,” Kohli gave enough indications that they are zeroing in new talents with an eye on future.

