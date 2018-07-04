‘Police connivance’: Reshuffle of SHOs, SSPs on the anvil

After some ministers insisted in Monday’s emergency meeting of the state cabinet that drugs in the state cannot be sold without the connivance of the police, particularly SHOs and SSPs, chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh assured them that a total reshuffle will be effected at both the levels.

A minister, requesting anonymity, told HT about the decision taken in the cabinet meeting.

The orders to transfer controversial Moga SSP Raj Jit Singh Hundal and dismiss Ferozepur DSP Daljit Singh Dhillon after the Monday meeting are being seen as the first step to the reshuffle.

The CM had called the cabinet meeting after a number of deaths were reported due to alleged drug overdose recently. Different NGOs and social organisations have come out on streets, which pushed the government on the backfoot. Opposition parties – Aam Aadmi Party, Shiromani Akali Dal and Bharatiya Janata Party – have also launched statewide protests against the government.

In the cabinet discussion on Monday, minister Razia Sultana, who is wife of Muhammad Mustafa, a DG rank officer in the state police, said the drugs are easily available, pointing fingers at the police.

She was supported by other ministers, including Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa who said the government’s image is being seriously dented over the drug issue, especially because the (assembly) elections were won by the Congress on the promise of ending the drug problem in four weeks after taking over the government.

The CM then agreed to a reshuffle of police officers.

Notably, there are around 400 police stations in the state and 24 SSPs and three commissioners as police heads in Amritsar, Ludhiana and Jalandhar.

State Congress president Sunil Jakhar, who joined the group of ministers after the cabinet meeting was over, also demanded government’s intervention over the issue “without wasting any time”.

Some ministers also stressed the need for transferring SHOs who have been posted at a particular police station for 10 to 15 years.

The ministers also reportedly demanded Hundal’s dismissal and it has been learnt that the government is examining the case. Hundal’s name cropped up in a drug case involving dismissed state police inspector Inderjit Singh.

Another minister, seeking anonymity, said ministers also tried to corner state police chief Suresh Arora, who was told that SHOs were not in control. On his part, Arora said SHOs were posted on recommendations of MLAs.

MLA SEEKS REMOVAL OF NEW MOGA SSP

Meanwhile, Ferozepur MLA Parminder Singh Pinki, in a letter to the CM, on Tuesday demanded removal of Kamaljit Singh Dhillon, who was appointed Moga SSP after removal of Raj Jit Singh Hundal. Pinki pointed out that there is an inquiry pending against Dhillon by state bureau of investigation, as he had allegedly received Rs 40 lakh to help three of his juniors in a drug smuggling case.