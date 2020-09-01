I look at the craft of acting in a very different perspective, says Chandan K Anand

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 20:19 IST

Actor Chandan K Anand believes that life comes to a full circle so it is important to keep on doing your bit to support the upcoming talent. “Ever since I came in the industry, I always wanted to do something for the newcomers — be it actors, writers or directors. Finally, over the years, I have reached a position where I can provide a platform to them in my own small way. With my own production house, we have come up with two short films and more will follow soon,” said ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ and ‘Rangbaaz’ actor over the phone.

From acting in theatre to doing television and then films, Chandan feels it has a great journey so far. “It is overwhelming to see my dreams as an actor fulfilled. That’s what an actor is hungry for — performance-based roles that are loved by the audiences. Also, I want to spread goodness with my craft and it was with my production house ‘Naksh Originals,’ I came up with two short films . First is ‘Gannu Ali’ and another tentatively titled ‘Bawal’ that was extensively short in Lucknow waiting to be released. Former has been written and directed by me it is available on online whereas the latter is all hard work of my team.”

After working in critically acclaimed film ‘Parched’ along with TV series ‘Stories by Rabindranath Tagore,’ Chandan says he loves working across mediums. “For me the medium is never a reason to take up work, what matters is my character. I am working not only because it’s my passion but I work exceptionally hard to support my team and creativity. Thankfully, I have been getting good projects and my aim of take my craft to right audience is also happening simultaneously. I’m inclined towards mediation and spirituality that too is the reason of my looking at the craft of acting in a different perspective altogether,” said actor who is currently busy with TV daily ‘Barrister Babu’ and an untitled web series.