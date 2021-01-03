e-paper
Home / / 'Roles are being written with me in mind'

‘Roles are being written with me in mind’

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 19:20 IST
S Farah Rizvi
S Farah Rizvi
Jameel Khan is currently shooting in Lucknow.
Jameel Khan is currently shooting in Lucknow.(Sourced)
         

Actor Jameel Khan feels awards and recognition brings a lot of responsibility along. “It’s a fact with appreciation comes great responsibility and you have to live up to high expectations. When the first season of our web series was well received, we knew that with the next season we will have to raise the bar. Lockdown turned out to be a boon for us, as it did give us plenty of time to diligently work on even tiniest details and aspects of ‘Gullak-2’,” said ‘Baby’ and ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ actor.

On being asked why second seasons of shows and films have underperformed of late, he was quick to revert. “See, one should not try and bring unnecessary elements and characters. Also, there is no need to add stunts and tricks just to grab eyeballs. This spoils the sanity of the script for any project. And as far as our series is concerned we have not added any unnecessary angle to the script,” said Jameel.

Talking more about his work, Jameel who is in Lucknow for the shoot of his upcoming feature film, said, ‘I’m grateful to God that, after nearly two decades in the industry, I have reached a position where roles are being written with me in mind. And, I’m no more filling character spaces in films or shows. Currently, I’m busy wrapping movies ‘14 Phere,’ ‘Pagglait’ and ‘Helmet’ along with an untitled web series. So, work is happening at its pace and I’m hopeful that I am moving in the right direction. For now, I am keeping my fingers crossed. ”

The UPite is happy to be in Lucknow during winters. “I love strolling in winters here — ‘Maza aa jata hai...’ Though I’m not visiting my favourite places due to the ongoing pandemic but for me just being in Lucknow brings a smile on my face.”

