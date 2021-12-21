Ban on bathing in water bodies as mercury plummets in Ludhiana

Ludhiana With a cold wave sweeping through the district, a ban was imposed on diving, swimming and bathing in the Sidhwan Canal, Sutlej Club and other water bodies in the city on Monday.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Simratpal Singh Dhindsa, who has additional charge of joint commissioner of police (JCP, headquarters), said the order will be effective for two months and legal action would be taken against violators.

The JCP also extended the ban on using VIP tags or writing “police” or “army”on vehicles and the ban on carrying sand in uncovered vehicles, and ferrying people in goods’ vehicles.

To check the illegal hookah bars operating in the city, the JCP also extended the ban on serving hookah. He said that any hotel, bar, or parlour found serving hookahs will be dealt with strictly, and cases will be registered against the owners.

The consumption of alcohol in the open at rehris, dhabas, shops, and public places was also outlawed, as was the use of footpaths to install rehris and makeshift stalls.

The JCP said that the ownership of second-hand vehicles should be transferred in the name of buyers within 30 days of purchase. “Criminals often buy old vehicles, and do not get them transferred in their name, and later use them to execute crimes.”

Calling it dangerous for animals and humans, the JCP also baned the use of black films on vehicle windows, sale of sub-standard helmets and plastic kite strings under Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC),.

Guest, purchase registers mandatory

As per orders, hotels, guest houses and other service apartment owners must maintain a record of visitors. Similarly, it is mandatory for shopkeepers to keep a record of buyers of army print clothes and uniforms under Section 144 of the CrPC.

Shopkeepers were ordered to keep copies of identity proofs, and phone numbers of the buyers and a record of the stock, all of which is to be submitted at the police stations concerned at regular intervals.