Rajasthan woman cop held with illegal weapons in Rohtak

The Delhi Police in collaboration with the Haryana Police on Saturday arrested international wrestling player and Rajasthan Police woman sub-inspector Naina from a flat here with two illegal weapons.

Rohtak city police station in-charge Raju Sindhu said the Delhi Police had conducted a raid in Rohtak in connection with an abduction case registered against Sumit Nandal, a resident of Rohtak.

“The police raided a flat in the Suncity area of Rohtak. We and Delhi Police officials saw two weapons in the hand of a woman, who was identified as Naina of Panipat district, and she is a sub-inspector in the Rajasthan Police. After seeing us, she threw both weapons on the ground from the flat. She was booked under various sections of the Arms Act,” the police said.