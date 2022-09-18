Stage set for monsoon session of Uttar Pradesh assembly: September 22 reserved for women MLAs

The monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh assembly will begin on Monday. For the first time, a day has been reserved for women MLAs on September 22.

Major opposition parties have stepped up preparations to question the state government on the law and order situation, inflation and other issues of public interest in the brief monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh assembly.

“September 22, 2022 has been reserved for women members as per the agenda that the business advisory committee has approved for the house from September 19 to 23,” confirmed a senior functionary of the state assembly. “Only the women members will be allowed to speak after the question hour on the day reserved for women,” said the functionary.

Speaker Satish Mahana, at his interaction with a group of women MLAs recently, had assured that a day would be reserved for them in the monsoon session. At the meeting of the business advisory committee of the House on Sunday, the speaker informed said, “This is for the first time a special day is being reserved for women members.”

On Monday, the state assembly will be adjourned for the day after condoling the death of BJP’s sitting member Arvind Giri from Gola Gokarannath assembly constituency of Lakhimpur Kheri. Giri died early this month. The state government also proposes to carry out the legislative business that includes tabling of new bills and replacing bills for the ordinances that have been promulgated after the budget session of state assembly.

The speaker, meanwhile, convened an all-party meeting to seek cooperation for smooth conduct of business of the house. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath assured the leaders of all the political parties that his government would extend all the cooperation and take ahead all the proposals made for the state’s development in the House. Minister for parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna also urged the leaders for smooth conduct of business of the House.

Mahana said, “All the leaders have assured their cooperation.”

As the leaders of different political parties demanded that the Monsoon session should have more sittings, Khanna reportedly told them that this would depend on the manner the opposition members conducted themselves in the House.

Samajwadi Party chief whip Manoj Pandey has already announced his party’s decision to hold a march from SP headquarters to the Vidhan Bhavan on September 19 to draw the people’s attention towards the “poor” law and order situation, inflation, unemployment and other issues of public interest. He said the SP members would raise these issues in the house as well. Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra “Mona” and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Uma Shankar Singh also said they requested the state government to increase the sittings in the Monsoon session and their party would raise issues of public interest. The state assembly premises have been renovated for the Monsoon session and the galleries and lobbies have been given a new look.

“Yes, we have given a new look to the galleries. Changes have also been made in the lobbies and the interior of the house,” said Mahana.

HEALTH CAMP FOR LEGISLATORS

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate a three-day health camp for legislators in the state assembly premises on Monday.

A team of six doctors has been deployed for the legislators at the health camp that will be functional at room number 48 of the state assembly from 9am to 5 pm for three days. For medical examination of women members, space has been provided at the secretariat dispensary.

