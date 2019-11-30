Australia vs Pakistan: ‘Yasir Shah & Shan Masood were probably yawning’ - Wasim Akram lashes out at Pak fielders

cricket

Legendary cricketer Wasim Akram lashed out as Pakistan players for their sloppy fielding display during the second Test against Australia at Adelaide Oval. Pakistan fielders were guilty of giving away runs as Australia piled on the misery, scoring 589/3d in their first essay of Day-Night Test. David Warner was the chief architect for Australia as he slammed a majestic triple century the power hosts to his humongous score. Akram wasn’t happy with Pakistan’s effort in the field and let his feelings known while commentating during the Test.

“Shaheen Shah was in la la land at fine leg,” Akram said. “Yasir Shah and Shan Masood were probably yawning. That’s the problem with Pakistan cricket. They should be on the ball.”

“Nobody was backing up and you as a fielder, it doesn’t matter how inexperienced you are, you set yourself, new batsman in, they just came out, I’ll probably start five-ten yards inside the boundary line not on the boundary,” he added.

Warner broke records for fun as a hapless Pakistan bowling unit was sent on a leather hunt on Day 2 of the day/night Test. At one point Warner looked set to break the highest ever Test score of 400 by Brian Lara but Australia captain Tim Paine decided otherwise. Warner remained unbeaten on 335 off 418 balls when Australia declared at 589 for 3.

Warner went past Don Bradman and Mark Taylor’s 334-run mark, becoming the second highest scorer for Australia after Matthew Hayden’s 380 against Zimbabwe in 2003.

Warner also broke Don Bradman’s 88-year-old record for the highest score at the Adelaide Oval. Bradman had scored 299 in 1931-32, which remained the highest individual score at Adelaide Oval till Warner took matters in his own hands.