e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 30, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 30, 2019

‘There is absolute clarity,’ Sourav Ganguly comments on MS Dhoni’s future

At an event in Mumbai on Wednesday, Dhoni had said questions regarding his return to cricket should only be asked after January 2020.

cricket Updated: Nov 30, 2019 09:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Kolkata
Sourav Ganguly talks about MS Dhoni.
Sourav Ganguly talks about MS Dhoni.(Getty/PTI)
         

Ever since the World Cup semi-final there has been a constant talk about Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s future with the Indian cricket team. after India’s defeat to New Zealand in the semis, Dhoni took a sabbatical from cricket as speculations heated during his absence. MSK Prasad said that Indian cricket has started looking beyond Dhoni as the talk of retirement gathered steam. Now BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has come out and addressed those rumours.

Ganguly on Friday said that there’s enough time to decide on Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s future and things will get clearer in a few months time.

When Ganguly was asked to comment on India head coach Ravi Shastri’s reported remarks that IPL 2020 will give a clear picture on Dhoni’s future, he said: “We will see what happens, there’s enough time. Of course it will get clear (within three months).”

Dhoni, who has not played after India’s semifinal exit in the World Cup in July, has so far refused to talk much regarding his future.

READ | Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman set to return to CAC: Sources

At an event in Mumbai on Wednesday, Dhoni had said questions regarding his return to cricket should only be asked after January 2020.

But Ganguly said there was “absolute clarity” among the team think-tank on how to deal with Dhoni’s future.

“No no, there is clarity, but certain things cannot be said on public platform. There is absolute clarity on MS Dhoni and you’ll find out in time,” Ganguly said on the sidelines of a felicitation ceremony organised by Ajanta Shoes.

“There’s transparency between the Board, MS and the selectors. When you deal with such champions -- MS Dhoni is an unbelievable athlete for India -- certain things have to be kept within the closed doors. It’s very transparent and everybody knows where they stand.”

(with PTI inputs)

tags
top news
Live: Maoists blow up bridge amid polling in Jharkhand, no injuries reported
Live: Maoists blow up bridge amid polling in Jharkhand, no injuries reported
Loan waiver, Rs 10 meals: Uddhav govt’s CMP promises could burden treasury
Loan waiver, Rs 10 meals: Uddhav govt’s CMP promises could burden treasury
DRDO refutes report saying Israeli missile superior to India’s
DRDO refutes report saying Israeli missile superior to India’s
Male nurse held for molesting sedated woman patient in Gurugram hospital
Male nurse held for molesting sedated woman patient in Gurugram hospital
4 confess to rape and murder of Hyderabad veterinarian: Police
4 confess to rape and murder of Hyderabad veterinarian: Police
Pragya Thakur has to go. She has undermined BJP’s own position, writes Barkha Dutt
Pragya Thakur has to go. She has undermined BJP’s own position, writes Barkha Dutt
W,W,W,W,wd,1,W: Mithun changes headlines with stunning over
W,W,W,W,wd,1,W: Mithun changes headlines with stunning over
‘Without harming environment’: Aaditya Thackeray on metro shed stay at Aarey
‘Without harming environment’: Aaditya Thackeray on metro shed stay at Aarey
trending topics
Pragya ThakurHTLS 2019Ragini MMS 2Deepika PadukoneAnanya PandayAirtelReliance Jio Fiber PlansRRB Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news