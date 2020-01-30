India vs New Zealand: ‘Not my two sixes’: Rohit Sharma on what got India the victory in Hamilton after super over win

cricket

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 12:17 IST

Rohit Sharma stayed still and pumped two sixes off the final two balls of the super over to hand India a thrilling win the 3rd T20I in Hamilton. With this win India also bagged the 5-match T20I series as they gained an unassailable 3-0 lead. Speaking to reporters after the match ended, Rohit Sharma said that Mohammed Shami’s tremendous final over of the match won them the match as it helped India tie the game. Defending nine runs in the final over, Shami bowled an absolute stunning over as he dismissed Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor to stop New Zealand in their tracks and help them tie the game which took the match to a super over. “I think Mohammed Shami’s last over was crucial, and actually that got us the victory. Not my two sixes. It was Shami’s over where we defended nine runs. It’s not easy with the dew,” Rohit said.

ALSO READ: India vs NZ Super Over Video - Magic and madness

“The wicket settling in nicely and two set batsmen out there as well... One batsman was batting on 95 and their most experienced player was at the other end. Hats off to Shami to bowl that over and get us back into the game and into the Super Over.”

Preparations for the world cup on track

It is a T20 World Cup year and as per Rohit, India’s consistency and winning run in the format is a great chance for the side to identify the winning mantra and for the management to identify players for specific roles. “Whenever anyone’s got an opportunity, they have made it count. Shikhar (Dhawan) as well, when he played the last series against Sri Lanka, he got a crucial 50 and then KL (Rahul) has been in good form over the last 7-8 T20s, he’s got probably 4 or 5 fifties,” Rohit said.

“So it’s a good sign for the team. That’s how we look at it. It’s important for most of our players to stay in good form and then what happens with the final XI and everything that will be only decided once all the players are available and the captain and management will sit together and identify who are the right guys to play that particular game. That’s how I look at it,” the vice-captain added.