India vs New Zealand Super Over Video 3rd T20I in Hamilton - Full highlights of India and New Zealand innings

cricket

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 18:35 IST

Rohit Sharma hit two sixes off the last two balls off Tim Southee’s Super Over to clinch a thrilling win for India in their first ever Super Over appearance in the third T20I against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The Super Over win also meant India won their first ever T20I series in New Zealand. Both sides ended on level terms after the legitimate 40 overs of play. Batting first, Rohit Sharma’s 65-run inning powered India to 179 for 5 on a slow track. In reply, Mohammed Shami dismissed Kane Williamson (95) and Ross Taylor (17) in the last 4 balls of the 20th over to take the match into the Super Over.

Here’s how the drama unfolded in the India vs New Zealand Super Over in the 3rd T20I

IND vs NZ Super Over highlights – New Zealand batting

Ball 1: Bumrah to Williamson, 1 run! A length ball is angled into the batsman, Williamson swings it over mid-wicket and crosses for one.

Ball 2: Bumrah to Guptill, 1 run! UPPISH BUT SAFE! A full toss around off, Guptill goes straight and lofts it over mid off. No timing at all and it doesn’t carry to the fielder in the deep. They cross.

Ball 3: Bumrah to Williamson, SIX! Kane is the man! Bumrah once again delivers it full and outside off, Williamson shuffles across the stumps and dispatches it over backward square leg. New Zealand need many more like these.

Ball 4: Bumrah to Williamson, FOUR! The Kiwi skipper is on fire! Bumrah fails to land his yorker and Williamson takes it on the full. He muscles it over extra cover and finds the fence.

Ball 5: Bumrah to Williamson, Bye! Swing and a miss! Back of a length delivery outside off, Kane swings at it massively but is beaten. They cross for a bye and there is a near collision between the batsmen.

Ball 6: Bumrah to Guptill, FOUR! Guptill nails it this time! Bumrah once again bowls a full toss on middle and Guptill hammers it across the line. The long on fielder moves across to his right but fails to cut it off. New Zealand end on 17/0!

IND vs NZ Super Over highlights – India innings

Ball 1: Southee to Rohit, 2 runs! RUN OUT CHANCE MISSED! A length ball around middle, Rohit goes for a big heave across the line but it takes the inner half and rolls to deep mid-wicket. Sharma wants the second and scampers across to the other end. KL is hesitant in taking off but Rohit scoots. He makes it with a dive as the keeper fails to collect the ball cleanly.

Ball 2: Southee to Rohit, 1 run! A low full toss on middle, Rohit once again inside edges his attempted heave across the line. The ball travels to fine leg and they cross.

Ball 3: Southee to Rahul, FOUR! Rahul finds the fence! Southee once again bowls a full toss outside off, KL shuffles across the stumps and smashes it through backward square leg for a boundary. 11 needed off 3 balls.

Ball 4: Southee to Rahul, 1 run! 10 needed off 2 balls. Pressure everywhere. Southee spears in a very full ball on middle, Rahul shuffles back for a big shot but only manages to drag it down towards long on.

Ball 5: Southee to Rohit, SIX! This one is out of the ground! Rohit, you beauty! Southee errs big time. Serves it in the slot, Sharma clears his front leg and launches it over mid-wicket for a maximum. 4 needed off 1 ball.

Ball 6: Southee to Rohit, SIX! Sharma has hoisted it over long off for a biggie! INDIA WIN THE SUPER OVER! What a poor delivery yet again by Southee under pressure. He delivers it full and on middle, Rohit clears his front leg and rifles it over wide long off for the winning runs. Look at the joy in the Indian camp. They have found a way to make a comeback in this match and have now taken an unassailable lead in the series.