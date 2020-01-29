India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma breaks Super Over jinx, a stat that will astonish fans

cricket

Rohit Sharma produced two magical hits in the super over against New Zealand on Wednesday to help Team India to a miraculous victory in the 3rd T20 international. The victory gave India an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series, having outplayed the Kiwis in the first two matches.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson played a scintillating knock of 95 to all but seal the match for the hosts, but Mohammed Shami bowled a stupendous final over to force a Super Over. The Kiwi captain was on fire again as he along with Martin Guptill plundered 17 off Jasprit Bumrah.

Rohit came out to bat with KL Rahul in the Super over but failed to connect on the first two deliveries. Rahul kept India’s hopes alive but the target was stiff as Rohit needed to score 10 runs off the last two deliveries. Tim Southee is a seasoned bowler and Rohit’s job was not going to be easy. But he played two amazing shots and hit back to back sixes to take India over the line. The victory gave India their maiden T20I series win in New Zealand.

What is an astonishing fact though is that this is the first time that Rohit Sharma has got off the mark in a Super Over in a T20 encounter. This was India’s second tied match ever but their first super over, since the 2007 ICC WT20 match against Pakistan was decided by a bowl out.

In T20 cricket overall, this is the fourth time Rohit came out to bat in a Super over. Prior to this had not opened his account in a super over of a T20 match.

Rohit Sharma in Super Overs in Twenty20 cricket:

vs WI A, 2012 - 0 (1) run out (Representing in India A)

vs GL, 2017 - 0* (0) (In IPL representing Mumbai Indians)

vs SRH, 2019 - DNB (In IPL representing Mumbai Indians)

vs NZ, 2020 - 15* (4) (Representing India)

It must be kept in mind that Rohit is India’s most capped T20 player (327 matches) ever.