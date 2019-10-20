India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli gives hilarious reaction as tailender Umesh Yadav lays waste to Proteas bowlers - Watch video

cricket

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 16:57 IST

India’s Umesh Yadav showcased his skills with the bat on Day 2 of the 3rd Test in Ranchi when he smashed five sixes to score a 10-ball 31 runs after coming at no. 10. The right-handed batsman went after debutant South Africa spinner George Linde, as he helped his side reached closer to 500-run mark in the first innings. But apart from cricketing fans at the stadium, who were enjoying Umesh’s blitzkreig, the celebrations from the Indian captain Virat Kohli in the dressing room caught the attention.

As Umesh kept on hammering sixes, Kohli was seen laughing in the dressing room and applauding the tailender for his show. The captain was also seen admiring Umesh’s abilities to send the ball far into the stands. Apart from Kohli, the entire dressing room was also seen enjoying the hammering and gave the bowler an applause after he was dismissed and made his way back into the stands.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma smashed a maiden test double century as he and centurion Ajinkya Rahane helped India reach 497 for nine before declaring on day two of the third and final test against South Africa on Sunday. The hosts then reduced South Africa to nine for two in their first-innings reply before bad light stopped play, with India chasing a series whitewash to consolidate their position at top of the World Test Championship.

South Africa will have to produce an exceptional batting performance to get back into the contest when skipper Faf du Plessis and Zubayr Hamza return to the crease in Ranchi on Monday. Resuming the day on 224-3, both Rohit and Rahane continued their largely risk-free accumulation.

India were tottering at 39 for three on Saturday when the Mumbai duo combined and by the time Rahane fell for 115 in the morning session, their fourth-wicket stand had produced 267 runs to turn their first innings around in Ranchi.

