India vs South Africa: 10 balls, 5 sixes, 2 records - Presenting Umesh Yadav the batsman

In his 10-ball innings, Umesh struck three sixes to score 31 runs, which was his highest score in the longest format.

cricket Updated: Oct 20, 2019 15:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India's Umesh Yadav bats during the second day of third Test match.
India's Umesh Yadav bats during the second day of third Test match.(AP)
         

India’s Umesh Yadav was included in the team as a bowler for the 3rd Test against South Africa in Pune. But on Day 2 of the match, he showed his skills with the bat. Umesh targetted George Linde as he smashed two sixes on his first two balls. In the next over from the debutant, the batsman hit him for three more sixes, before his slog finally landed in the hands of wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen. In his 10-ball innings, Umesh struck three sixes to score 31 runs, which was his highest score in the longest format.

With the stunning performance, the bowler broke two records with the bat. He became the fastest player in Test history to score 30+ runs. He surpassed Stephen Fleming, who had struck 31* runs in 11 balls against South Africa in 2004. West Indies’ Nam McLean’s 12-ball 31 (vs South Africa in 1998), Abdur Razzak’s 17-ball 43 (vs Zimbabwe in 2011) and Australia’s WP Howell’s 15-ball 35 make the top five.

India vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 3: Follow live score and updates

Umesh also recorded a strike rate of 310 with the bat in the innings which is the highest strike rate in a 10+ ball innings in Test history.

 

The Umesh Yadav show helped India reach closer to the 500-run mark as skipper Virat Kohli declared the innings for 497/9. Previously, Rohit Sharma slammed a double hundred, getting dismissed by Kagiso Rabada for 212. Apart from India’s opener, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane also hammered 115 runs before he was dismissed by George Linde.

Also read: A home beast: Rohit Sharma edges past Don Bradman

The debutant spinner Linde picked up four wickets for his side, giving away 133 runs in 31 overs. Kagiso Rabada also picked up three wickets, giving away 85 runs in 23 overs. India already have a 2-0 lead in the three-match Test series and need one more win to get the clean-sweep.

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 15:14 IST

