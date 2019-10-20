India vs South Africa: A home beast - Rohit Sharma edges past Don Bradman

cricket

Rohit Sharma’s stature as Test batsman continue to rise on Sunday when he went on to hammer his maiden double hundred in the format. The right-handed batsman slammed 28 fours and six sixes to score 212 before he was caught at deep backward square leg by Lungi Ngidi off Kagiso Rabada. With the innings, Rohit achieved a massive milestone, as he surpassed former Australia legend Don Bradman. Rohit now has an average of 99.84 which is highest by any player (minium 10 innings) in the longest format at home. The record was previously held by Bradman who had an average of 98.22.

While Sharma has played 18 innings, in which he has scored 1,298 runs, Bradman played 50 Test innings at home in which he amassed 4,322 runs. Bradman had played more innings than Rohit, which means if the Indian batsman fails to get big run in his next Test outing at home, he might slip down the ladder. But as things stand currently, Sharma is ahead of Don Bradman.

Rohit Sharma struck his maiden double century in Test cricket to put India on course for a big total against South Africa on day two of the third match on Sunday. The in-form opener reached the milestone with a six off paceman Lungi Ngidi in the third over after lunch to a standing ovation from the raucous home crowd in Ranchi.

He hit another six off Ngidi before falling to paceman Kagiso Rabada for 212 and returned to the pavilion with handshakes from the South African side. India were 375 for five in 90 overs with Ravindra Jadeja on 15 and Wriddhiman Saha on five at the crease.

Sharma, who hit twin centuries in his debut as Test opener at the start of the series, pulled India out of early trouble with his 267-run fourth wicket stand with Ajinkya Rahane, who made 115. The senior batsman, playing his 30th Test, surpassed his previous best of 177 during his debut game against the West Indies in 2013.

