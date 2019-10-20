India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian to complete double hundred with a six

cricket

India vice-captain Rohit Sharma continued his stunning form with the bat on Day 2 of the 3rd Test against South Africa in Ranchi. The right-handed batsman went on to script his maiden double hundred to help his side take complete control of the match. He reached the milestone with a six at mid-on off Proteas pacer Lungi Ngidi. Doing so, he became the first Indian batsman in Test history to score a double hundred with a six.

It is not the only record the batsman broke with the double ton. He also became the 2nd Indian opener after Virender Sehwag to score 500+ runs in a three-match Test series. Sehwag achieved the milestone in the Test series against Pakistan in 2005.

Other Indian openers to get past 500-run mark in a Test series were Vinoo Mankad, Budhi Kunderan and Sunil Gavaskar (five times), but they achieve the same in Test series featuring more than three matches.

He also became only the 4th player to score 200+ scores in both Tests and ODIs, after Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Chris Gayle.

Rohit also became the first opener to score two 150+ scores in a series against South Africa. He is also the first Indian to do so. Overall, he is the eighth player to achieve the milestone in international cricket. He is the first player to score two 150+ scores against Proteas in a single Test series since former Australia cricketer Michael Clarke who did it in 2012/13.

The 32-year-old was dismissed for 212 after he slogged a short one from Kagiso Rabada to Lungi Ngidi at long leg. He was given a pat on the back by the Proteas fielders and everyone came to shake his hands for his performance. On the back of his innings, India managed to make a comeback in the match after going three wickets down for 39.

