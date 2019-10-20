India vs South Africa live score, 3rd Test, Day 2 in Ranchi: Rohit, Rahane aim big as India look to bat SA out

India vs South Africa live score, 3rd Test Day 2: The first hour of Day 1 at Ranchi translated us back to the days when South African pacers used to dominate Indian batsmen irrespective of the conditions. After opting to bat first, India ran in to a fire-breathing Kagiso Rabada, who perhaps bowled the best spell by an overseas fast bowler in India in recent times. He got rid off Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara early and softened up Virat Kohli before he became the first victim of Anrich Nortje’s Test career. But that was it. The South Africa of late 90s and early 2000 ended then and there as if someone sent them a quiet reminder that it’s 2019. It was the Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rhane show from then on. The Indian opener went to smash records en rout to his 6th Test ton and third of the series. Vice captain Ajikya Rahane looked as fluent as ever. India did not lose a wicket in the second session scored at 4.5 runs an over. India reached 224 for 3 when bad light forced stumps 90 minutes before scheduled time in Ranchi.

Follow India vs South Africa 3rd Test live updates here:

9:11 hrs IST Brighter weather Play will start at 9.30 am. The middle session today will be extended by half hour to somewhat make up for lost time. South Africa need to start with intent and look to separate these two and get into the lower order as soon as possible and then attack them with the second new ball.





9:02 hrs IST Rohit displays hunger A video of unbeaten centurion Rohit Sharma shouting ‘not now’ as the skies turned grey just before he smashed a six to reach his third hundred of the series took social media by storm as India took on South Africa on the opening day of the third and final Test in Kolkata on Saturday. Read more about it here.





8:16 hrs IST Weather problems Rain may affect the second day’s proceedings as well in the third and final India-South Africa Test, the local weatherman predicted in Ranchi. “There is a possibility of thundershowers and lightning at isolated places in Ranchi. Chances are less by Monday onwards,” an official of the Indian Meteorological Department, Ranchi, said.





8:08 hrs IST India batting coach speaks “He is too good a player to not play all formats. Opening the batting with him was the right decision. And the number of runs he has scored, he has settled the issue (of opening) for the time being. “If somebody of his stature starts coming good at the top of the order, that changes everything for the team, even when you are touring. He is such an experienced player; I don’t think you need to tinker with his technique. He just had to make some mental adjustments vis-a-vis his gameplan,” said Vikram Rathour.





7:57 hrs IST Nortje rues slip-up after strong start in Ranchi Test “We were definitely better as in the previous Test. We just tried to control the game little bit better. Unfortunately, we couldn’t get another wicket... It would have been nice to have them four-five down,” Nortje said after the first day’s play.





7:50 hrs IST First time in 87 years! During the third Test encounter in Ranchi, Agarwal missed out on a big score but Rohit was back at it as he slammed his third ton of the series and as a result, achieved a feat that has never happened in the storied cricketing history of India. This is now the most centuries scored by Indian openers in a Test series since they started playing cricket way back in 1932. This is the first time ever that the batsmen have scored five centuries in a series as the previous record was held by Sunil Gavaskar who single-handedly scored four tons against West Indies in 1971. (Complete story)





7:45 hrs IST Rohit the record breaker Rohit broke the record of West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer, who had hit 15 sixes against Bangladesh in November 2018. The record for most sixes in a Test series by an Indian belonged Harbhajan Singh who had hit 14 sixes against New Zealand in 2010. (Read full story here)





7:40 hrs IST Day 2 promises action Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 2 of India vs South Africa 3rd Test at JSCA International Sports Complex in Ranchi. Day 1 had a proxy captain, some hostile fast bowling followed by imepeccable batting from India’s Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane, who will start afresh in their quest to bat South Africa out of this Test.



