IPL 2020: ‘You don’t get Indian players with that kind of talent,’ Gautam Gambhir names ‘KKR’s biggest loss’

cricket

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 09:56 IST

Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir led Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles in alternate years – 2012 and 2014 – but ever since, KKR haven’t been able to add a third IPL crown. The reasons can be many but Gambhir, the two-time IPL winning captain feels it has got to do with the fact that the franchise endured its ‘biggest loss’ when they let go a certain batsman, who went on to make a mark representing another IPL team.

Also Read | ‘Dwayne Bravo, you are behind now,’ Pollard sends message to West Indies teammate after Mumbai Indians win fifth title

As Mumbai Indians clinched their fifth IPL title, one tends to look back upon those who contributed immensely towards the team’s success. Ishan Kishan clubbed 30 sixes, the most by a player this season in the IPL. Trent Boult picked up the most wickets inside the Powerplay and Kieron Pollard’s strike-rate was the highest among all players in IPL 2020. However, the one contribution that will be remembered fondly is Suryakumar Yadav’s impact. Yadav played 16 matches, scoring 480 runs, the second-most for MI this year behind Quinton de Kock.

Also Read | Full List of award winners

Before joining MI in 2018, Suryakumar spent four seasons with KKR, where he could muster only 608 runs. However, his fortunes changed drastically since coming on board with MI. In 2018, Surya burned up the charts with 512 runs and followed it with 424 more the year later. While many players have switched sides, losing Suryakumar, Gambhir reckons has been ‘KKR’s biggest loss’.

Also Read | ‘The six-hitting has been in Mumbai’s DNA for a while,’ How Jayawardene got the team together to break the odd-even jinx

“Suryakumar Yadav is not easily earned by Mumbai Indians. He’s probably the biggest loss that KKR has ever had in 13 years. Someone who was young, came into KKR, played for four years, obviously couldn’t get the number where he should have batted at because of the batting line up we had at that time,” Gambhir told ESPNCricinfo.

Also Read | ‘Trent Boult not the only valuable player Delhi let go of,’ says former Delhi Capitals captain Virender Sehwag

“Manish Pandey was batting at No. 3 but he was batting at No. 6 or 7. KKR could have easily built around Suryakumar Yadav. He was the vice-captain when he was leading the side. Made him the vice-captain so that there was easy transition. I could see that leadership quality with Surya. Very selfless guy, you make him bat at No. 6 or 7. He can bat at any number. There will never be a phase where he’d like to bat at 3. And that is the kind of players you want.”

Besides his batting, Gambhir lauded Suryakumar’s leadership skills. Suryakumar has been captain of the Mumbai Ranji Trophy side in the past and Gambhir reckons if the batsman stays on with the franchise, there’s no reason why he can’t become the next MI captain in some years.

“Probably the biggest loss till now. Yes, players have moved from one franchise to another. Chris Gayle went to some other franchise and there are many other players. But probably for me the biggest loss till now KKR is ever had is probably letting go Suryakumar Yadav because you don’t get Indian players with that kind of talent,” Gambhir added. “We still haven’t seen his leadership quality. He’s got a great head on his shoulder. He knows how to lead a side. Going forward, I’m sure Surya will take charge of this side if he stays with Mumbai Indians.”