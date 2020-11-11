e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
ipl 2020 ipl 2020
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: ‘Dwayne Bravo, you are behind now,’ Pollard sends message to West Indies teammate after Mumbai Indians win fifth title

IPL 2020: ‘Dwayne Bravo, you are behind now,’ Pollard sends message to West Indies teammate after Mumbai Indians win fifth title

IPL 2020: With Mumbai Indians winning their fifth IPL title, Kieron Pollard now has won 15 T20 titles, one more than Dwayne Bravo, who is second with 14.

cricket Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 09:23 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IPL 2020: Kieron Pollard takes the aerial route
IPL 2020: Kieron Pollard takes the aerial route(IPL/Twitter)
         

The camaraderie between West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo is one filled with fun, friendship and the occasional banter. Remember the sight of Bravo asking Pollard to take the flight home in the 2010 IPL final when Chennai Super Kings beat MI in the final? Ever since, Pollard and Bravo have been part of some of the most animated moments produced in the IPL, while remaining good friends off the field.

Also Read | ‘The six-hitting has been in Mumbai’s DNA for a while,’ How Jayawardene got the team together to break the odd-even jinx

Hence, when MI beat Delhi Capitals to lift their fifth IPL crown at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday, Pollard ensured he conveyed that the message to his buddy Bravo, whose Chennai Super Kings failed to make it to the playoffs. With the win, Pollard now has won 15 T20 titles, one more than Bravo, who is second with 14.

Also Read | Deals that hurt Delhi Capitals this Diwali season

“Dwayne Bravo you are behind me now (about number of T20 titles), I have to say that on camera (smiles),” Pollard said after the match.

Five of those 15 titles have come playing for MI, a franchise Pollard joined ahead of the 2010 season. Batting usually at No. 6 or 7, Pollard has scored over 3000 runs for MI, with the 2020 season brining him 268 runs at an average of 53.60 and a solid strike rate of 191.42 the most by any batsman this year.

Also Read | Full List of award winners

“It’s a great feeling, means a lot. Fifth trophy. Have been here for 11 years. We have a quiet celebration. He is a different West Indian. He goes at 6am to the gym. The amount of trophies, the amount of talent that’s there, you can say MI is the best T20 team going around. The management, the support staff, the effort they put in to make,” Pollard explained.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
How the BJP got itself in driver’s seat in Bihar poll
How the BJP got itself in driver’s seat in Bihar poll
Did Modi push propel NDA in tight poll race in Bihar?
Did Modi push propel NDA in tight poll race in Bihar?
‘Unprecedented peak’ as active Covid-19 cases drop below 5 lakh-mark
‘Unprecedented peak’ as active Covid-19 cases drop below 5 lakh-mark
BJP gives Bihar to Nitish Kumar
BJP gives Bihar to Nitish Kumar
Nitish Kumar may be Bihar CM again, but no longer big brother
Nitish Kumar may be Bihar CM again, but no longer big brother
Arnab Goswami’s bail plea in 2018 suicide case in SC today: What we know so far
Arnab Goswami’s bail plea in 2018 suicide case in SC today: What we know so far
LIVE: Recoveries from coronavirus disease soar past 8 million in India
LIVE: Recoveries from coronavirus disease soar past 8 million in India
Boult not the only valuable player Delhi let go of: Sehwag
Boult not the only valuable player Delhi let go of: Sehwag
trending topics
Bihar Results 2020 LiveHajipur Bihar Result LiveBegusarai Bihar Result 2020 LiveBy-poll Results 2020 live updatesMaharajganj Bihar Result LiveTejashwi YadavMI vs DC Live Score, IPL 2020 Final

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In