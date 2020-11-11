e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
ipl 2020 ipl 2020
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: Full List of award winners

IPL 2020: Full List of award winners

As the IPL 2020 concludes, players were rewarded with awards for putting the tournament on fire with their scintillating performances.

cricket Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 07:13 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IPL 2020: Trent Boult was named the ‘Powerplayer’ of the season for picking up 16 wickets in the powerplay.
IPL 2020: Trent Boult was named the ‘Powerplayer’ of the season for picking up 16 wickets in the powerplay.(IPL/Twitter)
         

The IPL 2020 witnessed plethora of individual and team brilliances. After 60 matches, it was the Mumbai Indians, who emerged victorious with a record-extending sixth title, but that doesn’t undermine the players who could not last all the way. As the IPL concluded, players were rewarded with awards for putting the tournament on fire with their scintillating performances. Here is a comprehensive list of IPL award winners.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Full Coverage

Most Valuable Player – Jofra Archer of Rajasthan Royals (20 wickets, 175 dots, five catches and 10 sixes)

Orange Cap – KL Rahul of Kings XI Punjab (Runs: 670, Average: 55.83, Strike-Rate 129.34, 58 fours, 23 sixes)

Also Read | ‘Trent Boult not the only valuable player Delhi let go of,’ says former Delhi Capitals captain Virender Sehwag

Purple Cap – Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals (30 wickets, Economy rate 8.34, Average: 18.26, Strike Rate: 13.13)

‘Powerplayer’ of the season – Trent Boult of Mumbai Indians (25 wickets, in Powerplay: 16)

Also Read | Mumbai Indians high on title no. 5

Most Sixes – Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians (30)

Super-striker of the season – Kieron Pollard of Mumbai Indians (Strike rate – 191.42)

Game-changer of the season – KL Rahul of Kings XI Punjab (976 IPL Fantasy Points)

IPL 2020 Fairplay Award – Mumbai Indians

Emerging Player Award – Devdutt Padikkal of Royal Challengers Bangalore (15 matches, 473 runs, five half-centuries)

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Nitish Kumar may be Bihar CM again, but no longer big brother
Nitish Kumar may be Bihar CM again, but no longer big brother
How to read the Bihar assembly election results
How to read the Bihar assembly election results
How the BJP got itself in driver’s seat in Bihar poll
How the BJP got itself in driver’s seat in Bihar poll
Tejashwi Yadav gets largest party, but not crown
Tejashwi Yadav gets largest party, but not crown
Did Modi push propel NDA in tight poll race in Bihar?
Did Modi push propel NDA in tight poll race in Bihar?
With superior poll strike rate, BJP may call the shots in NDA
With superior poll strike rate, BJP may call the shots in NDA
US has a plan to start Pfizer vaccine shots in December: Health secretary
US has a plan to start Pfizer vaccine shots in December: Health secretary
Boult not the only valuable player Delhi let go of: Sehwag
Boult not the only valuable player Delhi let go of: Sehwag
trending topics
Bihar Results 2020 LiveHajipur Bihar Result LiveBegusarai Bihar Result 2020 LiveBy-poll Results 2020 live updatesMaharajganj Bihar Result LiveTejashwi YadavMI vs DC Live Score, IPL 2020 Final

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In