IPL 2020: ‘Trent Boult not the only valuable player Delhi let go of,’ says former Delhi Capitals captain Virender Sehwag

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 06:26 IST

Before the start of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, Delhi Capitals had traded fast bowler Trent Boult to defending champions Mumbai Indians. The decision to let go of the New Zealand pacer came into question during the tournament as Boult rattled DC’s top-order twice.

In the first qualifier, Boult dismissed Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane for ducks in the first over, and in the final on Tuesday, the left-arm quick dismissed Marcus Stoinis and Rahane in his first two overs. On being asked why Delhi let go of Boult, former India batsman and Delhi Capitals captain Virender Sehwag said that the NZ quick is not the only valuable player franchise has let go of.

“Trent Boult is not the only player which Delhi Capitals have let go of. They let AB de Villiers go who has done wonders for Royal Challengers Bangalore. When they play against Sunrisers Hyderabad, they let go of David Warner. When they play against Kings XI Punjab, they let Glenn Maxwell go,” Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

“There are too many players which Delhi bought, and created and then they let go. Trent Boult is one of them.”

Sehwag further went on to add that maybe the idea behind the decision stemmed from DC’s belief that the IPL will take place in India, but added that had the franchise been aware of the tournament being possibly moved to Dubai, they might have held off the trade.

“IPL was to take place in India, so maybe that’s why Delhi let go of him. If Delhi had known that the IPL will happen in Dubai, then they might not have let go of Boult, because in Dubai, fast bowlers definitely get some help,” Sehwag said. “Because the weather has started going slightly colder, so the ball started swinging as well,” he added.

Boult finished the season with 25 wickets from 15 matches as MI beat DC in the final by five wickets to be crowned IPL champions for a record-extending fifth time.