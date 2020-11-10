IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab’s KL Rahul wins Orange Cap in UAE

cricket

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 23:41 IST

Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul became the winner of the prestigious Orange Cap in the Indian Premier League 2020 in UAE. The right-handed batsman smashed 670 runs in 14 games, at an average of 55.83 and a strike rate of 129.34. Rahul’s KXIP did not make it through to the playoffs, finishing at the 6th position with 12 points in 14 games. But still no player managed to reach closer to Rahul to challenge him for the cap. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

The batsman closest to Rahul was Delhi Capitals Shikhar Dhawan who was the only other player this season to cross 600 runs.

But Dhawan failed to shine in the final, scoring just 15 runs in 13 balls, and failed to surpass Rahul. Dhawan scored 618 runs in 17 games at an average of 44.14 and a strike rate of 144.73.

“A big thank you to all the supporters. Winning the orange cap feels nice, but it would’ve been nicer if we had gone further in the tournament. However I got to learn a lot about being a leader this tournament,” Rahul said after receiving the award.

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner (548 runs in 16 games), Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer (519 runs in 17 games) and Quinton de Kock (503 runs in 16 games) made up the top five in the list.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians won record-extending fifth IPL title after beating Delhi Capitals in the final by 5 wickets in Dubai on Tuesday. Trent Boult starred with the ball, picking up three wickets for 30 runs in his 4 overs, while MI skipper smashed 68 runs with the bat to help his team chase down the total of 157 set up by DC.