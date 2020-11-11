IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals’ Kagiso Rabada wins Purple Cap with 30 wickets

cricket

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 00:12 IST

Delhi Capitals fast bowler Kagiso Rabada claimed the Purple Cap of IPL 2020 for taking 30 wickets in 17 matches.

The South Africa pacer did not have the best of days with the ball in hand in the final against Mumbai Indians. He was attacked by Quinton de Kock and then by Rohit Sharma as for once he failed to leave a mark on the game.

Rabada, however, did pick up the wicket of Kieron Pollard but by then the match had already gone deep into MI dugout.

That takes nothing away from the season Rabada has had. He picked up 30 wickets in 17 matches at an average of 18.26 and an economy rate of 8.34. 4 for 24 was his best figures in the tournament.

Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah who went wicketless in the final, finished in the second place with 27 wickets in 15 matches while his teammate Trent Boult was No.3 on the list with 25 wickets in as many matches.

Brilliant hostile bowling led by Kiwi Trent Boult took Mumbai Indians to an emphatic five-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals and a fifth Indian Premier League title on Tuesday.

Boult struck twice in his first two overs as Mumbai kept Delhi to 156-7 and the reigning champions raced to the target in 18.4 overs with skipper Rohit Sharma hitting 68.

Sharma, 33, led the chase in his 200th IPL appearance to inspire the most successful team in the Twenty20 tournament to add to triumphs in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019.

Boult took opener Marcus Stoinis with the first ball of the final in Dubai, giving the upstart Delhi side a grim warning of the tough night ahead in the empty stadium.

Ajinkya Rahane was caught behind for two in Boult’s next over. Jasprit Bumrah’s fiery pace also kept Delhi in check.

Mumbai brought in off-spinner Jayant Yadav to bowl the fourth over and he immediately bowled in-form opener Shikhar Dhawan for 15.

Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer, who made an unbeaten 65, and Rishabh Pant rebuilt the innings with a partnership of 96.

But Australian paceman Nathan Coulter-Nile took Pant’s wicket for 56 -- his first fifty of a disappointing season.

Boult got Shimron Hetmyer for five with a slower short ball and he returned figures of 3-30 from four overs of devastating left-arm pace.

Iyer went past 500 runs in a season for the first time but Delhi managed just 38 runs in the last five overs, with the loss of three wickets, and Mumbai quickly took control of the run chase.

Sharma and Quinton de Kock set a blistering pace with 45 runs in the first 25 balls before De Kock was caught behind off Stoinis for 20. Later Suryakumar Yadav was run out for 19 in a mix-up with Sharma.

Sharma hit four sixes and five fours in his 51-ball innings and nearly finished the game off with Ishan Kishan but fell to South African quick Anrich Nortje just before the end.

Kishan stood firm with his unbeaten 33 as Mumbai got the better of Delhi for the fourth time this year, including a drubbing in the first semi-final qualifier.

(With agency inputs)