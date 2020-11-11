IPL 2020: Deals that hurt Delhi Capitals this Diwali season

cricket

Remember the August night earlier this year, when an on-loan Phillipe Coutinho turned up against his own club Barcelona to contribute to an 8-2 demolition by Bayern Munich at the UEFA Champions League? Talk about trade deals that came back to pinch.

While IPL is still a long way from loaning out of players, trade-in between teams are common now. Two such traded players from Delhi Capitals, Trent Boult and Jayant Yadav, came back to haunt their old team in the IPL final.

While Boult was traded by DC to Mumbai Indians in 2019, Yadav was released a year earlier. They accounted for four crucial wickets in the title decider, leaving DC reeling.

Boult has been sensational through the season and he simply continued with his habit of giving MI the early powerplay breakthroughs, this time with a wicket in the first ball of the innings before finishing with 3/30.

Off-spinner Yadav’s story is more interesting. He got only one match this season before the final--that too against DC--as a tactical move to counter Delhi’s long line-up of left handers. A simple “match-up” that had an immediate impact. In his first over he got Delhi’s most dangerous batsman, the second highest run-scorer in this season’s IPL, Shikhar Dhawan. In the most crucial match of them all, Dhawan went for the slog sweep, entirely mistimed it, and got his stumps removed by Yadav. Match-up, done. DC were 22/3 in 3.3 overs. All three wickets scalped by ex-DC players.

Yadav continued the good work; keeping another left-hander, Rishabh Pant, shackled. In Yadav’s second over, Pant faced 5 balls and scored 5 runs. Yadav’s third over was scored in singles and twos as well. The left-handers were now looking to see him out.