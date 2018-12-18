IPL Auction 2019 LIVE Updates: All eyes on Yuvraj; KXIP & DC must buy smart

Live updates: The countdown has the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction is finally over. A total of 351 players will go under the hammer as different franchises look to shore up their options and acquire the services of specific players for specific roles. There is a new auctioneer in town and with so many unknowns, it promises to be a rather interesting affair.(List of all players in the auction)

Catch all the live updates here:

15:00 hrs IST 30 minutes to go... Buckle up guys...We are just 30 minutes away from the big event to get underway. Millions to be splurged over the next few hours as all the teams look to fine-tune their squad going into the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League. Get all the updates here...





14:55 hrs IST Base Prices The highest base price, that a select group of players have listed themselves for, is INR 2 crore. This list includes elite international cricketers like Brendon McCullum, Chris Woakes, Lasith Malinga, Colin Ingram, Shaun Marsh, Corey Anderson, Sam Curran, Angelo Mathews and D’Arcy Short. Jaydev Unadkat, who was the suprise package of the last auction, has been let go by the Rajasthan Royals due to his below par performances. But putting the setback behind him, the left arm paceman has listed himself with a base price of INR 1.5 crore, which is the highest for an Indian player. He shares this figure with nine other foreign players. Among the 19 players who have listed themselves at INR. 1 Crore, there are only four Indians - Yuvraj Singh, Wriddhiman Saha, Mohammed Shami and Axar Patel.





14:38 hrs IST Players to watch out for Many big ticket players such as Brendon McCullum, Lasith Malinga, Shaun Marsh will be up for grabs in the auction, but who will be the big winners in the event? HT picks five players to watch out for in the auction. Read full story here.





14:31 hrs IST Main attractions Tamil Nadu mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy could trigger a bidding war as well but all eyes will be on West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer, who was in prolific form during the India tour in October-November.





14:25 hrs IST What lies ahead for Yuvraj? Yuvraj, who fetched a record Rs 16 crore deal in his prime, was bought by Kings XI Punjab for his base price of Rs 2 crore at the auction held before the last edition. While Chris Gayle repaid the faith KXIP posed in him with a fruitful season, Yuvraj could not set the house on fire, managing just 65 runs in eight games. No wonder the team decided to release him.The 37-year-old, who last played for India in June 2017, has put himself in the Rs 1 crore base price bracket this time alongside other capped Indians -- Wriddhiman Saha, Mohammed Shami and Axar Patel.





14:20 hrs IST Rules of the auction The 351 players in the auction pool will be sorted into groups based on their role, (batsman, bowler, all-rounder) and split into different pots. - Hugh Edmeades, who will be the auctioneer for the day, will then call out the player’s name following which the teams will start the bidding war by raising their paddles. The base price will be called out first and it will escalate if there are more than one team fighting it out to avail the player. The team with the highest bid at the end will snap up the player. - Only when all teams save 1 back out and the auctioneer calls out ‘sold’ will the bidding conclude. - If none of the teams raise the paddle and if the auctioneer believes that there will be a stalemate in the affairs, the player remains unsold. - These unsold players will go back into the pot and if the franchises want them back they can be brought back in the final phase of the auctions.





14:02 hrs IST Meet the new auctioneer We have a new auctioneer here who is all excited about hosting his first auction It’s a dream realised - Hugh Edmeades



The #IPL auctioneer speaks about the excitement of being a part of the league, his way of conducting the auction and more



Full interview▶️https://t.co/r4aTKxoV6e #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/5qHg2BMygH — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 18, 2018





13:50 hrs IST A look at how things will unfold It all starts at 15:30 IST The VIVO #IPLAuction briefing is underway here in Jaipur. pic.twitter.com/fu4D7oNHtB — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 17, 2018



