IPL auction 2019: Five players to watch out for

The Indian Premier League auction is set to take place in Jaipur on Tuesday. It’s that time of the year again where franchises will battle for players to make a well-combined side.

Many big ticket players such as Brendon McCullum, Lasith Malinga, Shaun Marsh will be up for grabs in the auction, but who will be the big winners in the event?

Here’s a look at the five players to watch out for in the auction.

1. Sam Curran

Sam Curran caught the eye of all Indian fans when he performed exceedingly well in the Test series in England. Curran has the ability to change the game with bat and ball.

The Englishman bats at a strike-rate of 118.90 and has picked up 42 wickets in 47 T20 matches.

2. Axar Patel

A slow left-arm bowler is always a sought out option for the franchises. The team owners will surely be looking at Axar Patel, who has a proven record in the IPL.

The off-spinner has picked up 61 wickets in 68 T20 matches. He has a decent economy rate of 7.52.

3. Shimron Hetmyer

Shimron Hetmyer could be the most expensive player of this IPL auction. The West Indian has the ability to play aggressively in the top and middle order. Hetmyer was the talk of the town when he notched scores of 106 and 94 in the first two ODIs against India in October.

4. Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh hasn’t been in the best of form this year, but he could still start a bidding war at the auction. The left-hand batsman has improved his chances of being picked by a franchise after scoring 41 runs off 34 balls for Punjab in the Ranji Trophy match against Tamil Nadu.

Yuvraj has scored 4,686 runs in 223 T20 matches at an average of 25.88.

5. Jaydev Unadkat

Jaydev Unadkat, who was the most expensive Indian in the last auction, failed to live up to the expectation when he bowled at an economy of 9.65 in the season for the Rajasthan Royals.

However, in 2017, Unadkat took 24 wickets in 12 matches and recorded an economy rate of 7.02. The fast bowler can certainly replicate this performance in the upcoming seasons.

First Published: Dec 17, 2018 19:18 IST