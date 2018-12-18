IPL auction 2019: Here is how much money each franchise has in the purse

As the franchises are getting ready to make a bid for the players in the upcoming auction, it will be interesting to see how things shape up for the different teams.

While Kings XI Punjab having released a number of players leading up to the auctions, they have the fattest purse in the auctions with Rs 36.2 Cr. They have to fill as many as 15 slots.

Delhi Capitals come next with a purse of Rs 25.5 cr. and can fill 10 slots. Rajasthan Royals, who were the big spenders last auctions, have Rs 20.95 Cr and can fill 9 slots.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, which traded a number of players before the auction this year, has Rs 1.15 Cr in store and can acquire 10 players.

Kolkata Knight Riders invested in youth heavily and have Rs 15.2 Cr and have 12 slots. Mumbai Indians with 11.15 cr can acquire the services of as many as 7 players.

Sunrisers Hyderabad has Rs 9.7 crore in the purse and can avail the services of 5 players which include 2 overseas players.

Chennai Super Kings have a fairly settled squad and can only take a couple of players and have the least purse of Rs 8.4 crores.

The highest base price, that a select group of players have listed themselves for, is INR 2 crore. This list includes elite international cricketers like Brendon McCullum, Chris Woakes, Lasith Malinga, Colin Ingram, Shaun Marsh, Corey Anderson, Sam Curran, Angelo Mathews and D’Arcy Short.

Jaydev Unadkat, who was the surprise package of the last auction, has been let go by the Rajasthan Royals due to his below par performances. But putting the setback behind him, the left arm paceman has listed himself with a base price of INR 1.5 crore, which is the highest for an Indian player. He shares this figure with nine other foreign players. Among the 19 players who have listed themselves at INR. 1 Crore, there are only four Indians - Yuvraj Singh, Wriddhiman Saha, Mohammed Shami and Axar Patel.

First Published: Dec 18, 2018 15:26 IST