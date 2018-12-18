IPL 2019 auctions: 5 sixes in one over - Shivam Dube sends timely reminder to teams

Talk about picking a moment, the moment under the spotlight and then grabbing it with both hands and making sure people around are forced to sit up and take notice.

Tuesday, December 18, the day of the IPL auctions. Monday, December 17, Mumbai allrounder Shivam Dube wanted the scouts to put all the attention on him as he peeled off five sixes in five balls off left-arm spinner Swapnil Singh on the final day of their Ranji Trophy match against Baroda.

Swapnil kept bowling it flat, fast and wide, Dube kept walloping it over the area between long on and deep mid-wicket. He raced away from 45 to 75 in a matter of minutes.

Last year, the BCCI had slotted the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament, which is the regional T20 tournament in India, before the IPL in order to give the players and the scouts great opportunity to identify new recruits. This was not the case this year, but Dube could not have picked a better platform and a better day to go for the full monty.

“Yes, Shivam is a very talented player and we have seen how long he hits sixes,” Mumbai skipper Siddhesh Lad said after the match. “I’m sure IPL teams are looking after him and he will go at a good price.”

The IPL auctions will take place at Jaipur which will see 351 players go under the hammer.

