John Cena's blockbuster reaction to MS Dhoni's 'you can't see me' gesture during IPL 2023

May 06, 2023 03:34 PM IST

On Saturday, moments before CSK's match vs MI, Cena responded to Dhoni's act with a blockbuster reaction

There is a certain fascination, from either side, between Indian cricketers and WWE. Former captain Virat Kohli had recently pulled off Roman Reigns celebration during T20 World Cup. His teammate Venkatesh Iyer has been a complete fanboy as seen through his social media accounts. In return, WWE too have often taken to social media to show their love and appreciation for Indian cricketers - Drew McIntyre had tweeted for Suryakumar Yadav on a lot of occasions while Triple H had recently shared a special post for Sachin Tendulkar on his birthday. (CSK vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023)

John Cena; MS Dhoni
Earlier this week, during Chennai Super Kings' game against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium, captain MS Dhoni pulled off an iconic WWE act. Maheesh Theekshana had made a huge LBW appeal against Manan Vohra. Umpire Anil Choudhary denied it and the spinner then looked towards his captain for a DRS review, but it was rejected as he wasn't quite convinced in option for the review. In conveying that same message to Theekshana, Dhoni used WWE legend John Cena's epic 'You can't see me' gesture.

On Saturday, moments before CSK's crucial Clasico match against rivals Mumbai Indians at the Chepauk, Cena responded to Dhoni's act with a blockbuster reaction. He shared a picture of Dhoni in the 'You can't see me' act on Instagram. Well, that post itself was enough as Cena wrote no words on it.

The phrase 'You can't see me' has been synonymous with Cena since he made his WWE debut in 2002, although it was inspired from popular music video 'In Da Club'.

Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last year, Cena actually revealed the hilarious backstory on the famous catchphrase. He said that his brother Sean had dared him to pull off what Tony Yayo did in 50 Cent’s In Da Club music video. He heard ‘The Time is Now’ and just did this dance that Tony Yayo did in one of the G-Unit videos. It was like he put his hand over his head and was kinda like (head bobbing) … bobbed his head like that. And I was like man, ‘what are you doing?’ It looked like it’s ridiculous, and he goes, no man, Tony Yayo does this thing. And I’m like, I’ll do it on TV. And he’s like, ‘I dare you to do it on TV.' Little did he know I do this on TV.” But Cena added his own twist to the dance step. He felt that Tony’s version “wasn’t visible enough” and so he rather wanted to move his hand in front og his head during the act. And the rest became history.

ms dhoni john cena ipl chennai super kings + 2 more
