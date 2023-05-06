'Looking at Kohli and Ganguly's relation...': Sreesanth expects another fiery encounter in DC vs RCB IPL 2023 match

Delhi Capitals face Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 50 of IPL 2023, in New Delhi on Saturday. Both sides met earlier this season in Match 20, where RCB won by 23 runs. Chasing a target of 175 runs, DC could only reach 151/9 in overs, despite a half-century from Manish Pandey (50). For RCB's bowling department, Vyshak Vijay Kumar took three wickets and Mohammed Siraj scalped two dismissals. S Sreesanth expects the Virat Kohli vs Sourav Ganguly feud to add excitement to the upcoming DC vs RCB IPL 2023 match.

Initially, a knock of 50 runs off 34 balls by Virat Kohli helped RCB post 174/6 in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Mitchell Marsh and Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets each for DC. The match also saw the ongoing feud between Kohli and DC's director of cricket Sourav Ganguly escalate. In the 18th over of DC's chase, Kohli was seen giving a death stare at Ganguly, who was in his team's dug out. During the customary post-match handshake, Ganguly also didn't shake hands with Kohli.

With fans gearing up for both sides to face each other once again, former player S Sreesanth feels that feud could also add more excitement to the match. "This match will be interesting as it will be Virat vs Dada. The match looks good in which there is a little excitement inside the field and a little outside the field. Looking at the kind of relationship Virat and Sourav share, a lot is seen during this match and then such matches motivate the players to give their best", he said.

Kohli’s ongoing drama in IPL 2023 just doesn’t end with Ganguly as it creeped into another match. In a hotly contested affair, Royal Challengers Bangalore came out on top in Match 43 of IPL 2023 to defeat Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs, in Lucknow. Chasing a target of 127 runs, KL Rahul-led LSG were bowled out for 108 in 19.5 overs, with Josh Hazlewood and Karn Sharma taking two wickets each for RCB. Krishnappa Gowtham top-scored for Lucknow with a knock of 23 runs off 13 balls.

Initially, RCB posted 126/9 in 20 overs, courtesy of a knock of 44 runs off 40 balls by Faf du Plessis. Meanwhile, Kohli also played a crucial knock of 31 runs off 30 balls. For LSG's bowling department, Naveen-ul-Haq took three wickets, Amit Mishra and Ravi Bishnoi scalped two dismissals each.

The thrilling nature of the match also saw some spice added to it, with ugly scenes both during and after the game. Kohli and LSG head coach Gautam Gambhir almost came to blows once again in a massive brawl, adding to the known bitterness between both players. The duo are former teammates and were key members of India's 2011 ODI World Cup-winning squad.

A brief interaction between Kohli and LSG's Kyle Mayers was the triggering point. The pair were seen chatting and it was cut short by Gambhir, who escorted Mayers away. The former KKR captain was then seen saying something about Kohli and even tried charging upto him, but then was stopped he was halted by a number of players, including KL Rahul, Gambhir continued on with his aggressive approach. Kohli and Gambhir were then seen exchanging words and had to be separated once again.

Last month, Gambhir had celebrated LSG's narrow win vs RCB with a mocking approach towards RCB fans, by putting a finger on his lips to silence them. Then, during RCB's win, the players celebrated every wicket in similar manner and rather wildly. There were occasions when Kohli increased the noise and even put his finger on his lips after taking a catch.

Another incident played a role in the altercation when during LSG's chase in Lucknow, Kohli gestured Mohammed Siraj to bowl bouncers to Afghan bowler Naveen-ul-Haq. Observing it, Naveen had a few words with Kohli, and then non-striker Amit Mishra and the umpires had to separate both players. They continued exchanging words from distance as the former RCB captain went to his position at cover. Also, Mishra could be seen asking Kohli to calm down.

Then during the customary post-match handshakes, Kohli and Naveen exchanged words once again, and this time Glenn Maxwell had to mediate between them. Kohli was also seen having a discussion with Rahul. Also, while interacting with Rahul, Kohli could be seen making the silencing gesture that Gambhir had attempted in Bengaluru and he repeated it. Rahul even asked Naveen to join their conversation, but the pacer declined.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON