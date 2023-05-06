CSK vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: MS Dhoni and Chennai looking to get back to winning ways
CSK vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Follow Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Today's IPL Match cricket scorecard.
IPL 2023 CSK vs MI Live Score: Their confidence low after earning just a point from the last three games, Chennai Super Kings will look to get their campaign back on track when they host a resurgent Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League here on Saturday. The four-time champions will, however, be wary of MI, which has a superior record at M A Chidambaram stadium here and has claimed victories in the last two matches. The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Super Kings lost the two matches they played against five-time champions MI in 2019 and will be playing their arch-rivals at home after nearly four years. CSK head into Saturday's game on the back of a rained off fixture (vs LSG) and two losses.
May 06, 2023 11:37 AM IST
CSK vs MI Live Score: Ishan Kishan on the conditions at the Chepauk
"Yeah, obviously that's not my call anyway, I think the management will decide what to do (whether we will choose to bat or bowl) but our intent is going to be very clear. Like if the ball is there to be hit, we'll go for it because you know in T20 cricket, you just need one or two good overs. We know they have got plenty of spinners in their side. Because we have played so many years of IPL we know how the wicket is going to play especially in Chennai, so we are ready for any conditions actually," Kishan told reporters.
May 06, 2023 11:09 AM IST
IPL 2023 Live score: MI full squad
Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan, Suryakumar Yadav, Jason Behrendorff, Sandeep Warrier, Vishnu Vinod, Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Duan Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal
May 06, 2023 11:06 AM IST
CSK vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: CSK full squad
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, RS Hangargekar, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu
May 06, 2023 11:01 AM IST
CSK seem to have hit a bit of a snag at the moment and there is no better way to put it behind them than to beat their arch-rivals and the five-time champions who themselves are on a bit of an upward swing. MS Dhoni's men lost two matches and while their previous match was rained off, they ended up conceding far too many runs to the brilliant Ayush Badoni in the death overs to allow LSG to potentially set up a competitive total, by Ekana Stadium standards that is. Lots for the Yellow Brigade to think about.