‘Kohli has ensured his emotions do not work against his team’: Ian Chappell credits India’s dominance to Virat Kohli’s attitude

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell has lauded Virat Kohli for instilling the winning temperament into his side. Chappell believes that Kohli’s positive attitude and his urge to keep winning has worked brilliantly for his side. “When he first became captain, especially of the Test team, I thought his highly emotional temperament might be detrimental to his leadership. Instead, he has ensured his emotions work for him and not against the team. This is in line with his clear-thinking approach to the game. To hear Kohli talk about batting, and particularly his rationale for eschewing the innovative short-form shots (he doesn’t want them to corrupt his Test-match style), is to listen to a master who comprehends his craft,” Chappell wrote in his column for ESPNCricinfo.

Chappell was all praise for Kohli’s confidence in his abilities to win games even from tricky situations and says that this attitude has spread right throughout the team as players too want to step up and make their presence felt when the pressure is amped.

“The fact that he has “finished off” so many of India’s victory opportunities has been an inspiration to other players to adopt a similar mentality. Rohit Sharma, in particular, has benefited from Kohli’s example, and his two sixes in the first Super Over win against New Zealand this week were a classic example of how self-belief has spread through the team,” Chappell goes on to write.

Speaking about India’s depth in all departments, Chappell hails the mentality shift in Indian cricket and once again, hailed the influence of the captain who has set very high standards.

“There is also greater depth now in Indian cricket, and this applies to the fast-bowling stocks as well as the traditionally strong areas of batting and spin bowling. There are signs that young batsmen like KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are maturing quickly, and this is not surprising, given when regularly see the high standards Kohli sets”.