‘Not the flashiest players but...’: AB de Villiers names three best players he played with and against

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 15:12 IST

Former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers played came up against some of the best players in the world during the course of his illustrious career. When quizzed about the top players that he shared the dressing room with, he came up with the name of legendary South Africa captain Graeme Smith while he named Australia batsman Steve Smith and India skipper Virat Kohli as his toughest opposition.

De Villiers, meanwhile, has also shared the dressing room with Kohli in Indian Premier League (IPL) and he stated one doesn’t have to talk to such players on the field as they understand the game so well.

“Very limited in his (Graeme Smith) technique but he finds a way just an amazing character,” de Villiers was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au. “Graeme Smith, there is something about the Smiths. Graeme Smith (was), not the flashiest players but he played for the team and wanted to make a statement always. Virat Kohli is similar. The kind of guys you don’t talk on the field.”

De Villiers scored 40 on his Big Bash League (BBL) debut as his team Brisbane Heat defeated Adelaide Strikers by seven wickets. The right-hander took 32 balls to get to 40 before being dismissed by leg-spinner Liam O’Connor. His innings was laced with five fours as Heat chased down the target of 111 with almost five overs to spare.

During the first innings, he also took a sharp catch by diving forward. The catch which the former Proteas skipper took at short extra cover to dismiss Jonathan Wells for 14 helped James Pattinson complete his five-wicket haul. Pattinson was adjudged the man of the match for his figures of 5/33 in four overs.

de Villiers had arrived on Sunday night and said he is confident of a good show in his maiden BBL stint.

“I felt in some of the best form of my career. Hopefully we’ll see more of that in this tournament,” de Villiers was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“I know what’s required of me to make a play for the team. There’s been some standout performances from the Heat this season and I think the team is in a really good place. Tom Banton did a fantastic job, hopefully I’ll do a similar job but in the middle order,” he added.

