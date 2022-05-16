Watch: Riyan Parag takes cheeky dig at 3rd umpire with catch celebration, leaves commentators miffed

Riyan Parag decided to make a bit of a show of the catch he took to dismiss Marcus Stoinis during Rajasthan Royals' Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Lucknow Super Giants. Parag pretended to nearly touch the ball to the ground after taking the catch in a gesture that did not impress the commentators or even too many fans. (More IPL News)

Parag's gesture was a reaction to an earlier incident in the 19th over in which he had claimed Stoinis's catch but the third umpire had deemed that the ball touched the ground and deemed it not out. He did well to take the catch at long on and the decision was sent upstairs where the third umpire, Bruce Oxenford, decided that he had not taken the catch cleanly.

Stoinis ended up sending the ball towards him again in the next over and this time, it was a much easier catch for Parag. He grabbed the a ball and slowly took it down before taking it up just before it touched the ground.

"I have got some advice for you young man, cricket is very very long game and we all have very long memories. Never ever tempt fate because it comes around quickly," said former Australia and Chennai Super Kings batter Matthew Hayden in the commentary box.

“Future will determine that,” said former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop, who was in the box with Hayden, when replays showed Parag's gesture.

Parag faced a lot of flak on social media for the act.

Riyan Parag the Talent = 7.5/10



Riyan Parag the personality = 1.5/10



Too much arrogance for a 20-21-year-old. That act of mocking the third umpire's decision was shameless.#LSG #LSGvsRR #LSGvRR — Abhishek Ojha (@vicharabhio) May 15, 2022

Riyan Parag, the cricketer with the worst attitude I've ever seen!! — Avinash Sai (@saiavinash160) May 15, 2022

Rare pic of Riyan Parag looking at his IPL career 🤒 pic.twitter.com/v5aVoDmsXx — A B H I ☣️ (@AbhishekICT_2) May 15, 2022

Riyan Parag is the most irritating player I've ever seen.... Don't know what he thinks about himself... 🙌🙌 — 𝓜𝓲𝓽𝓱𝓲 'န✨ (@MessieMind_) May 15, 2022

This Is Why I Don’t Like This Boy Riyan Parag. Yes You Have Taken A Catch, But Criticising Umpires For Their Decision Is Bizarre. As A Batsman You Have Not Done Anything, But Showing Off Always.



Grow Up🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/N3d4jynEJD — Vaibhav Bhola 🇮🇳 (@VibhuBhola) May 15, 2022

LSG were restricted to 154/8 in reply to RR's 178/6, thus handing them a 24-run win. The result put RR in the driver's seat in the race for the playoffs as they replaced LSG in second place.

