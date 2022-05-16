IPL 2022 Highlights PBKS vs DC: Delhi Capitals beat Punjab Kings by 17 runs to claim fourth spot in points table

IPL 2022 Highlights, PBKS vs DC Match Today: Mitchell Marsh notched up his second straight fifty before the bowling unit fired in unison to steer Delhi Capitals to a 17-run win over Punjab Kings. Chasing 160 for the win, regular wickets derailed Punjab, who ended up scoring 142/9 in 20 overs. Shardul Thakur picked up four wickets while Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel picked up two wickets each. Delhi, put in to bat first, suffered an early blow in the form of David Warner, who perished for a golden duck. Sarfaraz Khan then produced a quick-fire 16-ball 32 before falling to Arshdeep Singh within the powerplay. Arshdeep struck again to remove Lalit Yadav for 24 in the 11th over. Liam Livingstone inflicted further damage by removing Rishabh Pant on just seven. Marsh then went on to score 63 to help Delhi notch up 159 runs on the scoreboard. Earlier, Punjab captain Mayank Agarwal won the toss and opted to bowl first. Delhi made two changes with Khaleel Ahmed and Sarfaraz Khan coming in place of Chetan Sakariya and KS Bharat, while Punjab fielded an unchanged side.

