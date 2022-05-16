IPL 2022 Highlights PBKS vs DC: Delhi Capitals beat Punjab Kings by 17 runs to claim fourth spot in points table
- Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2022 Highlights: Delhi beat Punjab by 17 runs to claim the fourth spot in points table. Follow Highlights and Updates of the PBKS vs DC Match Today at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.
IPL 2022 Highlights, PBKS vs DC Match Today: Mitchell Marsh notched up his second straight fifty before the bowling unit fired in unison to steer Delhi Capitals to a 17-run win over Punjab Kings. Chasing 160 for the win, regular wickets derailed Punjab, who ended up scoring 142/9 in 20 overs. Shardul Thakur picked up four wickets while Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel picked up two wickets each. Delhi, put in to bat first, suffered an early blow in the form of David Warner, who perished for a golden duck. Sarfaraz Khan then produced a quick-fire 16-ball 32 before falling to Arshdeep Singh within the powerplay. Arshdeep struck again to remove Lalit Yadav for 24 in the 11th over. Liam Livingstone inflicted further damage by removing Rishabh Pant on just seven. Marsh then went on to score 63 to help Delhi notch up 159 runs on the scoreboard. Earlier, Punjab captain Mayank Agarwal won the toss and opted to bowl first. Delhi made two changes with Khaleel Ahmed and Sarfaraz Khan coming in place of Chetan Sakariya and KS Bharat, while Punjab fielded an unchanged side.
Follow all the updates here:
-
May 16, 2022 11:54 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Updates: Goodbye!
That's all the action we have for you today. Thank you so much for joining us for this game. We will be back tomorrow for the game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians, which is a must-win battle for Williamson's men. Until then, it's goodbye!!!
-
May 16, 2022 11:49 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: Shardul Thakur claims Player of the Match award
"I always like to perform in crunch times, the last two games were important and I always feel happy when I rise on the right occasion. 6th over was a big over where I got two wickets, they were cruising and in both innings fast bowlers were going for runs in the powerplay and as soon as the powerplay ended, the runs stopped," says Shardul, who picks up Man of the Match award.
"I'm preparing well and whenever I got the chance, trying to put some score and hoping I will continue my run with the bat.
-
May 16, 2022 11:44 PM IST
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live: Rishabh Pant on the win
“Throughout the tournament we have been losing one, and winning one game. That's something we wanted to change as a team and we got it,” says Rishabh Pant.
"Can't be too hard on Warney because he has been playing fantastic throughout the tournament. We saved him (Kuldeep) for back half, then the dew came in so we didn't want to give a massive over for someone. It's a 50-50 call. The only process was to take it deep, with spinners getting help and we saw the same pattern happen with the other team as well."
-
May 16, 2022 11:30 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: Delhi Capitals claim fourth spot
Delhi Capitals now occupy the fourth spot in the points table, while Punjab Kings remain seventh with 12 points.
-
May 16, 2022 11:29 PM IST
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Updates
"Between 5-10 we lost too many wickets and that's where we lost the game. It was definitely chaseable for the batting we have, and the wicket wasn't as bad as it seemed," says Mayank Agarwal.
"There's still a match to be played. Want to go out there and play the best cricket. Still haven't played our best cricket and look forward to doing that in the last games."
-
May 16, 2022 11:25 PM IST
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Updates
First time Delhi Capitals have won two games in a row this season! Also, Sharul registers his best figures in the IPL!
-
May 16, 2022 11:21 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: Delhi Capitals win by 17 runs
Shardul returns 4/36 in his four overs as Delhi Capitals beat Punjab Kings by 17 runs! They are well alive in the playoffs race!
-
May 16, 2022 11:16 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: Tidy from Anrich Nortje
Just three off Nortje's over. 26 needed off the final over.
-
May 16, 2022 11:11 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: WICKET!
Rabada smokes a six over mid-wicket but picks out Powell on the very next delivery! Fourth wicket for Shardul!
-
May 16, 2022 11:06 PM IST
IPL 2022 Live, PBKS vs DC: WICKET!
Brilliant catch from Warner as Shardul removes Jitesh (44). Third wicket for Shardul!
PBKS 123/8
-
May 16, 2022 11:03 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: Brilliant effort from Rovman Powell
What an effort! A key save from Powell near the boundary rope. He denies Punjab a six.
PBKS 121/7
-
May 16, 2022 11:00 PM IST
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Updates: Rahul Chahar gets going
Bang! That's gone all the way! Some respite for Punjab fans. Chahar joins the party as he swings it hard and clears deep mid-wicket with ease. 12 runs off Khaleel's over!
PBKS 121/7
-
May 16, 2022 10:58 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: FOUR!
Finally a boundary! Chahar finds a four towards mid-off after three dot balls against Khaleel.
PBKS 113/7
-
May 16, 2022 10:55 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: Jitesh eyes half-century
Appeal from Sharul! But seemed it was going down the leg side. Eight from the over that saw Jitesh hitting a 90m six over long-on. He's notched up 43 from 32 deliveries. Punjab need 51 off the last four overs.
PBKS 109/7
-
May 16, 2022 10:47 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: SIX!
What a shot! Short from Khaleel and Jitesh generates enough power to clear backward square leg. Cracking six.
PBKS 98/7
-
May 16, 2022 10:46 PM IST
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Updates
In the air... but it goes over the slip fielder. It's happened two deliveries in a row now!
PBKS 92/7
-
May 16, 2022 10:45 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: Bowling Change
Khaleel Ahmed is back into the attack.
-
May 16, 2022 10:44 PM IST
IPL 2022 Live, PBKS vs DC: FOUR!
Four runs! Nortje's delivery was too quick for Jitesh, who attempted a wild hoik. Top-edge and it flies over the keeper for a boundary. Six more overs to go!
PBKS 89/7
-
May 16, 2022 10:38 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: Timeout
End of a brilliant spell from Axar, who returns 2/14 in his four overs… and umpire signals for a time-out.
-
May 16, 2022 10:34 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: WICKET!
Gone! The pressure built on Rishi Dhawan, who tried to hit a wild slog. Axar picks up his second wicket. Seven more overs to go and Punjab have already lost seven.
PBKS 82/7
-
May 16, 2022 10:33 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: Jitesh, Dhawan cautious in the middle
Another over done.. and Punjab will be disappointed with their lacklustre display tonight. Kuldeep conceded just 14 in his three overs along with taking two wickets.
PBKS 80/6
-
May 16, 2022 10:27 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: Tidy over from Axar Patel
Tidy from Axar, who concedes just two singles. Punjab feeling extreme pressure at the moment. The asking rate has touched 10 now.
PBKS 70/6
-
May 16, 2022 10:25 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: Punjab Kings in trouble
What an over! Just two from it and a googly that went through Brar's defence. Delhi supporters will be dead chuffed!
PBKS 68/6
-
May 16, 2022 10:21 PM IST
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live: WICKET!
Bowled him!!! What an absolute ripper from Kuldeep to outfox Harpreet Brar (1).
PBKS 67/6
-
May 16, 2022 10:15 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: WICKET!
It's going to be No.5! Kuldeep removes Livingstone (3) with the wrong'un. Pant makes no mistake behind the sticks.
PBKS 61/5
-
May 16, 2022 10:12 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: Jitesh Sharma joins Liam Livingstone
Jitesh Sharma has joined Livingstone at a time when Punjab are staring at a daunting equation. 101 needed off the remaining 13 overs.
PBKS 59/4
-
May 16, 2022 10:08 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: WICKET!
Bowled him! 100th IPL wicket for Axar Patel and it's a beauty to remove Mayank (0). Axar's delivery skidded in and crashed into the middle stump. Mayank falls for nought!
PBKS 55/4
-
May 16, 2022 10:08 PM IST
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Updates
Mayank Agarwal joins Livingstone in the middle... Axar Patel is into the attack after the completion of first six overs.
PBKS 54/3
-
May 16, 2022 10:05 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: End of powerplay
Dhawan attempted a cut but nicked it to Pant behind the sticks! Brilliant from Thakur, who strikes twice at the stroke of powerplay… and umpire calls for a timeout.
-
May 16, 2022 10:03 PM IST
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Updates: OUT!
Another one! Shardul strikes again to remove Dhawan (19). Two wickets in the same over.
PBKS 54/3
-
May 16, 2022 10:01 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: WICKET!
Gone! Shardul removes Rajapaksa. Leading edge and the ball goes straight to Nortje!
PBKS 53/2
-
May 16, 2022 09:57 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: Bowling Change
Shardul Thakur is into the attack… and Dhawan greets him with a boundary. He cuts it over short third-man.
PBKS 48/1
-
May 16, 2022 09:56 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: Run-out chance
Oh no! Both batters were at the same end but bowler Lalit Yadav collected the ball and came up with a wayward throw.
PBKS 44/1
-
May 16, 2022 09:52 PM IST
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live: Rishabh Pant pleading for LBW
Rishabh Pant decides to go upstairs after a loud appeal for LBW! The on-field decision is not out... and third umpire says it's umpire's call! Shikhar Dhawan survives.
-
May 16, 2022 09:50 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: Punjab Kings suffer early blow
Bairstow pulled away Nortje's previous delivery for a four but he got a thick top-edge on the next one. It flew straight to Axar at deep backward square.
PBKS 38/1
-
May 16, 2022 09:47 PM IST
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Updates: WICKET!
Finally a reward for Nortje after giving away 11 runs in the over. Bairstow picks out Axar Patel to depart for 28!
-
May 16, 2022 09:44 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: FOUR!
Stand and deliver! Bairstow pulls Nortje's behind square. Both Bairstow and Dhawan are scoring at a healthy rate in the powerplay.
PBKS 32/0
-
May 16, 2022 09:42 PM IST
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live: FOUR!
Four to end the over! A fullish delivery and Dhawan hits it to long-on. Mistimed shot but the contact is good enough for the ball to touch the fence.
PBKS 27/0
-
May 16, 2022 09:37 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: Jonny Bairstow gets going
Cracking six! Bairstow greets Khaleel with a 76m maximum over deep mid-wicket.
PBKS 20/0
-
May 16, 2022 09:36 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Updates
Bairstow flicks to deep square leg... a single to end Nortje's over.
PBKS 14/0
-
May 16, 2022 09:34 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: FOUR!
Swung away! Bairstow was ready for the short-pitched ball and he hits it towards backward square leg for a boundary. Four runs!
-
May 16, 2022 09:32 PM IST
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live: Bowling Change
Anrich Nortje is into the attack.
-
May 16, 2022 09:32 PM IST
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Updates
Just a single off the last delivery. Khaleel concedes six in the first over.
PBKS 6/0
-
May 16, 2022 09:29 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: FOUR!
A gentle punch and Bairstow gets off the mark with a boundary!
PBKS 4/0
-
May 16, 2022 09:25 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: Dhawan, Punjab open for Punjab
Two experienced openers for Punjab Kings. Dhawan and Bairstow open the innings. Khaleel starts off proceedings with the ball. Let's begin the run-chase!
-
May 16, 2022 09:21 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: Sarfaraz Khan on his trademark scoop
"If you want to make a match out of it, you have to make use of the powerplay as the fielding restrictions come into play and it won't be easy," says Sarfaraz Khan
"We got a good start but lost wickets in the middle overs and we will try to do the same. I play according to the field, then see what the bowler is going to bowl and then decide if I can play the scoop. If we have a good powerplay then we will win."
-
May 16, 2022 09:16 PM IST
IPL 2022 Live: Punjab Kings need 160 runs to win
It's a must-win game for both sides and it will be interesting to see Punjab's batting approach in the second innings! Liam Livingstone shone with the ball to pick up three wickets and halt the run-scoring rate. Can he deliver with the bat as well?
Punjab Kings need 160 runs to win
-
May 16, 2022 09:15 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: Mitchell Marsh powers Delhi to 159/7
It started with Warner perishing on golden duck and Sarfaraz producing a quick-fire cameo. Delhi kept losing wickets at regular intervals but Marsh anchored the innings with his 63. Lalit also chipped in with a 21-ball 24.
-
May 16, 2022 09:11 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: Delhi Capitals reach 159/7
Arshdeep nails his yorker... and Delhi Capitals finish on 159/7 in 20 overs.
-
May 16, 2022 09:08 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: WICKET!
Another one falls! Arshdeep removes Shardul (3) in the final over.
-
May 16, 2022 09:06 PM IST
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live: Tidy from Kagiso Rabada
Brilliant from Rabada, who concedes just three in the penultimate over and picks up the wicket of Marsh as well.
DC 152/6
-
May 16, 2022 09:03 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: Shardul joins Axar
Shardul needs to show his batting prowess in the last few balls. He joins Axar Patel in the middle.
-
May 16, 2022 09:01 PM IST
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live: WICKET!
Big wicket for Punjab! A good diving catch by Rishi Dhawan and Marsh departs after scoring 63.
-
May 16, 2022 09:00 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: FOUR!
Good effort from Dhawan, who sprinted in from long-off and went for the catch. But it bounces past him and Marsh gets a boundary! 15 off Arshdeep's over.
DC 149/5
-
May 16, 2022 08:57 PM IST
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Score & Updates
Down the leg side... and it's going to be four byes! A freebie from Arshdeep.
DC 144/5
-
May 16, 2022 08:55 PM IST
IPL 2022 Live, PBKS vs DC: FOUR!
Arshdeep into the attack... and Marsh pulls the first delivery for a four! Slower delivery and a half-tracker from the Indian and Marsh quickly pounced on that.
DC 138/5
-
May 16, 2022 08:53 PM IST
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Updates
Axar is into the action! He bisects the fielders at mid-wicket and long-on to hit a boundary on the last delivery of the over bowled by Brar. Three more overs to go!
DC 134/5
-
May 16, 2022 08:52 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: Mitchell Marsh scores half-century
Second IPL fifty for Mitch Marsh! He's played his part to reach the mark off 41 deliveries.
-
May 16, 2022 08:50 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: Liam Livingstone's triple strike halts Delhi Capitals
Livingstone finishes with 3/27 in his four overs. A field day for him! What a spell from the Englishman. He's bowled his full quota of four overs for the first time in the IPL!
DC 123/5
-
May 16, 2022 08:44 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: Five more overs to go
Axar and Marsh have got a big task at hand. Five more overs to go and the projected score is 155. Can the pair help Delhi record an intimidating total on the board? The onus will be on Marsh, who is batting on 46.
DC 116/5
-
May 16, 2022 08:38 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: WICKET!
Another big wicket for Punjab Kings! Rowman caught by Dhawan, who sprinted from long-off to grab the catch. Here comes the thigh-five!
-
May 16, 2022 08:36 PM IST
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Score and Updates
Just two off Chahar's over. Rovman Powell has joined Marsh in the middle. Eight more overs to go!
DC 109/4
-
May 16, 2022 08:32 PM IST
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live: WICKET!
Livingstone has the last laugh after being hit for a six. DC skipper stumped by Jitesh Sharma off Livingstone's delivery.
DC 107/4
-
May 16, 2022 08:30 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: SIX!
Pant in his element! A one-handed six from the Delhi Capitals skipper! He clears long-on with ease against Livingstone.
-
May 16, 2022 08:29 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live: Arshdeep Singh to the rescue
The slower one from Arshdeep surprises Lalit, who hits it straight to point fielder Rajapaksa. Skipper Pant joins Marsh in the middle.
DC 98/3
-
May 16, 2022 08:25 PM IST
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live: WICKET!
Slower one from Arshdeep and he removes Lalit (24). Delhi Capitals lose third wicket.
DC 98/3
-
May 16, 2022 08:23 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: SIX!
Powered down the ground by Marsh! Shikhar Dhawan has no choice but to watch it sail over the long-on rope. A 78m six from the Australian.
DC 95/2
-
May 16, 2022 08:20 PM IST
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Marsh, Lalit motor on
The pitches have got slower and the ball is gripping a bit. Delhi have slowed down after Sarfaraz's blitz but they have got Rishabh Pant and Rovman Powell for producing fireworks at the death. If Arshdeep hadn't overstepped, Delhi would've been three down at this point.
Just four off Brar's over and we have reached the halfway mark of Delhi's innings.
DC 86/2
-
May 16, 2022 08:17 PM IST
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Bowling Change
Eight from Chahar's over and Punjab have introduced Brar back into the attack. Spin from both ends!
DC 82/2
-
May 16, 2022 08:14 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: SIX!
Dispatched! It was in Lalit's arc and he slog sweeps Chahar to the shorter boundary! He clears the mid-wicket fence with ease.
DC 82/2
-
May 16, 2022 08:11 PM IST
PBKS vs RR IPL 2022 Live Score: Timeout
Seven off Dhawan's over... and umpire Nitin Menon signals for a time-out! Delhi Capitals are 74/2 in eight overs, with Marsh (29) and Lalit (12) in the middle. Delhi have lost both openers but it's evenly poised at this point in time.
-
May 16, 2022 08:07 PM IST
IPL 2022 Live, PBKS vs DC: Bowling Change
Rishi Dhawan is back into the attack with his face shield! Huge appeal for LBW on the first delivery but there was a big inside edge.
-
May 16, 2022 08:05 PM IST
IPL 2022 Live, PBKS vs DC: Delhi Capitals keep scoreboard ticking
The Australian follows it up with a double on the last delivery of the over. Delhi batters keeping the scoreboard ticking despite the exit of openers inside the powerplay.
DC 67/2
-
May 16, 2022 08:04 PM IST
IPL 2022 Live, PBKS vs DC: FOUR!
Chahar offers some width to Marsh, who gets into position to cut it swiftly for a boundary.
-
May 16, 2022 08:02 PM IST
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Updates
Six runs off Rabada's over including a four past keeper Jitesh Sharma. End of powerplay and we've Rahul Chahar into the attack.
DC 59/2
-
May 16, 2022 07:55 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: Arshdeep Singh oversteps
Two in two! Arshdeep removes Lalit for a nought... But wait! That's a no-ball. Arshdeep has overstepped. A huge moment in the game. Bairstow plucked a brilliant catch but his effort accounted for nothing. Big let off for Lalit.
DC 52/2
-
May 16, 2022 07:53 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: WICKET!
Gone! Chahar takes a good catch while running to his left. Sarfaraz's blistering stay comes to an end. He departs after scoring 32.
-
May 16, 2022 07:52 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: Sarfaraz survives
Arshdeep comes round the wicket and Safraraz mistimes the pull to hit in in the air. Fielder Chahar, however, falls short.
DC 51/1
-
May 16, 2022 07:50 PM IST
IPL Live Score: Sarfaraz Khan shifts gears
What a shot! Sarfaraz is timing his shots to perfection! He welcomes Arshdeep with a sublime lap shot to deep mid-wicket. Four runs!
-
May 16, 2022 07:48 PM IST
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Updates: FOUR!
Rishi Dhawan into the attack and Sarfaraz greets him with consecutive fours! He first hit a cut to pierce the off-side field and then launched a trademark Sarfaraz scoop past the keeper.
DC 45/1
-
May 16, 2022 07:44 PM IST
IPL 2022 Live, PBKS vs DC: Boundaries galore
2.4: Top shot! Sarfaraz joins the fun. A flighted delivery from Brar and Sarfaraz launches a slog sweep over mid-wicket. Six runs!
2.5: Too short from the tweaker and Sarfaraz plays it through covers for a four.
2.6: He's got that through as well! Sarfaraz sweeps it past square leg. 15 runs off Brar's over.
DC 35/1
-
May 16, 2022 07:40 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: Bowling Change
Harpreet Brar is into the attack with his left-arm spin.
DC 20/1
-
May 16, 2022 07:37 PM IST
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Updates
Pure timing! In-form Marsh continues from where he left off against Rajasthan! Rabada bowls it too full and the Australian produces consecutive sixes – One straight down the ground and the other in the mid-wicket region. High-quality batting.
DC 19/1
-
May 16, 2022 07:35 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: Bowling Change
Kagiso Rabada into the attack! Marsh has joined Sarfaraz after Warner's exit.
-
May 16, 2022 07:34 PM IST
PBKS vs DC 2022: Punjab Kings off to brilliant start
Livingstone extracted some extra bounce and Warner sliced it straight to Rahul Chahar at backward point! Huge wicket as consistent Warner walks back for nought.
Livingstone can bowl off-breaks and leggies as well! Just five off the first over.
DC 5/1
-
May 16, 2022 07:31 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: WICKET!
Up in the air and gone! What a start from Punjab! Livingstone removes Warner on the first delivery.
-
May 16, 2022 07:29 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: Let's begin!
Warner, Sarfaraz open for Delhi. Fifth opening pair for the Capitals this season.
-
May 16, 2022 07:22 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: Pitch Report
“If you get it wrong then we will see a lot of upper cuts and pick-up pulls. Always a lovely grass covering here but underneath it is very dry. You can still see the red soil and you can expect spin to play a part but as the breeze comes in the short ball has been effective. Both captains will want to chase to know what they are chasing,” says Graeme Smith about the surface.
-
May 16, 2022 07:20 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: All eyes on Jitesh Sharma
Jitesh Sharma has been exceptional behind the wickets and with the bat as well. After his 18-ball 38 in the game against Rajasthan Royals, Virender Sehwag backed his inclusion in the Indian team for the T20 World Cup. Can he deliver tonight in the crucial game?
-
May 16, 2022 07:17 PM IST
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Updates
Tonight's winner will move to fourth in the points table! A provisional playoffs spot is up for grabs in the 'Northern Derby'... we are just minutes away from live action.
-
May 16, 2022 07:13 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: Delhi Capitals' opening pair
Well, Delhi have a new opening pair tonight. They have gone with Sarfaraz Khan. No Srikar Bharat or Mandeep Singh in the eleven.
-
May 16, 2022 07:06 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL Scorecard: Delhi Capitals Playing XI
David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed
-
May 16, 2022 07:05 PM IST
PBKS vs DC 2022: Two changes for Delhi Capitals
"I think we were looking to bowl but toss is not in our control. We have two changes - Khaleel comes back in place of Sakariya, Sarfaraz comes in for KS Bharat," says Rishabh Pant.
-
May 16, 2022 07:04 PM IST
PBKS vs DC Live: Punjab Kings Playing XI
Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
-
May 16, 2022 07:04 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: Unchanged Punjab Kings to bowl first
"We would like to bowl first. I don't think the wicket is going to change much and last time we played there was dew. We are playing the same team. We have definitely found the right combinations. It is important to take it is just another game," says Mayank Agarwal.
-
May 16, 2022 07:01 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: Toss Update
Mayank Agarwal has won the toss. Punjab Kings to bowl first against Delhi Capitals
-
May 16, 2022 06:55 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: Pitch Report
Graeme Smith reckons there is a nice even covering of grass on the pitch but it is "very dry" underneath. We are moments away from the toss... Stay tuned!!!
-
May 16, 2022 06:50 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: Arshdeep Singh's brilliance in tense moments
Arshdeep Singh has been winning over hearts with his superlative performances at the death. The left-arm Indian quick has earned praise from Harbhajan Singh.
"The best thing about Arshdeep Singh is that he's a fearless bowler. He's got a lion's heart. While many players get bogged down during pressure situations but he seems to flourish more often than not during tense moments," Harbhajan told Star Sports.
-
May 16, 2022 06:44 PM IST
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Updates
At the DY Patil Stadium, Delhi Capitals have won just two games, which is the second-lowest among all venues where the team has played minimum five IPL games. But Delhi have lost just once against Punjab in the last five games since 2020.
-
May 16, 2022 06:40 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: Prithvi Shaw's availability
Prithvi Shaw is back from the hospital and Delhi will hope for him to be fit again for this crucial game. In case of Shaw's availability, Capitals will have to make a choice between Srikar Bharat and Mandeep Singh.
Shaw had been admitted to a hospital due to high fever earlier this month. He was discharged from the hospital after undergoing treatment for a bout of typhoid.
-
May 16, 2022 06:35 PM IST
PBKS vs DC Score: Liam Livingstone's six-hitting prowess
Jonny Bairstow blazed away to a 21-ball fifty in the last game before Liam Livingstone joined the fun. Livingstone has been known for his six-hitting prowess and the Englishman is the fourth-highest run-scorer in T20s since 2021. He has also smashed 119 sixes so far.
-
May 16, 2022 06:32 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: Toss Update
We are just 30 minutes away from the flip of coin. Will both camps alter their eleven in bid to notch up back-to-back wins? Stay tuned for live updates!
-
May 16, 2022 06:27 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: David Warner on cusp of massive batting feat
While Shikhar Dhawan remains key for Punjab at the start, the Capitals will expect runs from David Warner. The Australian has scored 427 runs including five fifties this season. He is 73 runs away from completing 500 runs and becoming the first player to score 500-plus runs in seven IPL editions.
-
May 16, 2022 06:20 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: Focus on consistent Shikhar Dhawan
Shikhar Dhawan has been Punjab's leading-run getter with 402 runs and he will be expected to rise to the occasion in this must-win contest. A proven performer in the IPL, the left-handed opener has scored 400-plus runs in last seven seasons of the league.
-
May 16, 2022 06:17 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL Scorecard: Shardul Thakur's form
While Delhi Capitals have got a potent bowling attack, Shardul Thakur's form remains a big concern for the team. The bowling all-rounder has picked up just nine wickets in 12 games. With the bat, Shardul has managed to amass just 113 runs.
-
May 16, 2022 06:10 PM IST
IPL 2022 Live, PBKS vs DC: Milestone Alert
Kagiso Rabada is just three wickets away from completing 100 IPL wickets. He will be the quickest to reach the landmark in terms of matches played. He will be playing his 62nd IPL game tonight if he takes the field.
-
May 16, 2022 06:06 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: Mayank Agarwal's unbeaten 99
Mayank Agarwal has pushed himself down the batting order to accommodate Bairstow at the top. The Punjab leader has blown hot and cold with the bat but he's got an excellent record against Delhi.
He's scored the most runs for Punjab against Delhi outfit. Mayank had scored unbeaten 99 versus Delhi last year in Ahmedabad.
-
May 16, 2022 06:01 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: Do-or-die situation for Delhi Capitals
"This is a do-or-die situation for us. We have performed well in the tournament, but we have lost some close games. We have to make sure that we don't repeat the mistakes we have committed in the competition so far," said Capitals wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav before the game.
-
May 16, 2022 05:58 PM IST
IPL 2022 Live Updates: Punjab Kings full squad
Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (C), Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.
-
May 16, 2022 05:57 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: Head-to-head
Talking about the head-to-head record, Delhi hold a slight advantage, having registered 15 wins against Punjab in the 'Northern derby'. Punjab have 14 wins under their belt.
-
May 16, 2022 05:55 PM IST
IPL 2022 Live, PBKS vs DC: Sandeep Sharma to return for Punjab?
Sandeep Sharma has been tidy but could do with some wickets in the powerplay. He was replaced by Harpreet Brar in the last game it's yet to be seen if the Indian quick gets a chance against the Capitals.
Sandeep has an experience of playing 100-plus IPL games with 54 wickets in the powerplay.
-
May 16, 2022 05:52 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: Punjab Kings' no-holds-barred approach
Punjab have a no-holds-barred approach when it comes to batting. In the last game against Bangalore, Liam Livingstone and Jonny Bairstow produced blistering knocks to help Punjab amass 209 for nine in 20 overs. They also have Dhawan and Rajapaksa to produce some boundaries in the powerplay. A run-fest on the cards?
-
May 16, 2022 05:47 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: Kuldeep Yadav in Purple Cap race
Kuldeep Yadav has also been in excellent touch during his fresh IPL spell with Delhi Capitals. The chinaman bowler is among the leading wicket-takers of the season with 18 plucks in 12 matches. He has a chance to inch closer to Yuzvendra Chahal, who is leading the panel with 24 wickets.
-
May 16, 2022 05:39 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Updates: Delhi's bowling mix
On the bowling front, Delhi Capitals are equipped with Chetan Sakariya, Anrich Nortje and Khaleel Ahmed. Sakariya and Nortje were right on the money and snared two wickets each against Rajasthan. Khaleel, however, missed the game, but he can return tonight and strengthen the bowling mix.
-
May 16, 2022 05:33 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: Delhi Capitals' opening combination
With very little update on Shaw's return and both KS Bharat and Mandeep Singh failing at the top, Delhi could combine Seifert with David Warner to open the innings.
-
May 16, 2022 05:28 PM IST
IPL 2022 Live, PBKS vs DC: Harpreet Brar to complement Rahul Chahar?
Rahul Chahar has been expensive for Punjab and it remains to be seen whether they play Harpreet Brar as the second tweaker. Punjab have also got Sandeep Sharma, who can extract wickets in the powerplay.
-
May 16, 2022 05:25 PM IST
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Updates
Delhi batters, however, face a stiff challenge against Punjab bowling which features the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh. Rabada can wreak havoc at the start while Arshdeep has been exceptional at the death.
-
May 16, 2022 05:21 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Updates: A Rovman Powell special on the cards?
Delhi Capitals, still searching for their maiden Indian Premier League title, will expect some fireworks from Rovman Powell at the death. The power-hitter has been providing the team with some late blitz in final overs.
-
May 16, 2022 05:13 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: Capitals hope for Marsh to do an encore
Mitchell Marsh also shone with the ball against Rajasthan Royals. He took the key wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal, for 19, and Delhi top-scorer Ravichandran Ashwin. He returned 2/25 in three overs before slamming a 62-ball 89 at the same venue.
The Capitals will hope for Marsh to do an encore, especially when the playoffs berth is at stake.
-
May 16, 2022 05:11 PM IST
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Updates
In Rishabh Pant's words, Delhi's latest win over Rajasthan was close to a "perfect game".
"Very close to a perfect game. Always believe there's room for improvement. When you know the wicket is going to turn, little bit not much, there's an opportunity to both bowl first or bat first. In the toss I said anything around 140-160 would be good for us, and we got 160," said Pant in the post-match presentation.
-
May 16, 2022 05:05 PM IST
IPL 2022 Live, PBKS vs DC: Rishabh Pant key for Delhi in must-win game
Delhi will expect runs from skipper Rishabh Pant, who sealed the game against Rajasthan with his unbeaten four-ball stay at the crease. The left-handed dasher slammed two sixes to finish things off in style.
-
May 16, 2022 05:01 PM IST
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Updates
While David Warner remains Delhi's backbone at the top, the team management is struggling to find the ideal second opener. It remains to be seen if Delhi pick Mandeep Singh or Srikar Bharat at the top.
Prithvi Shaw, who was down with typhoid, has been discharged from the hospital. But there are doubts over his availability for the crucial game.
-
May 16, 2022 04:57 PM IST
IPL 2022 Live PBKS vs DC: Delhi Capitals full squad
Rishabh Pant (C), Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw,Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti,Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, KS Bharat and Tim Seifert.
-
May 16, 2022 04:50 PM IST
PBKS vs DC Live Score: Mitchell Marsh on his IPL spell with Delhi Capitals
"My first two games of this IPL I came off my injury and COVID and felt pretty rusty to be fair. Over the last 18 months, I've just loved batting with Davey with him opening and me batting at 3, we've had some great partnerships and tonight was a very memorable one for the Delhi Capitals," said Marsh, who was named player of the match.
-
May 16, 2022 04:49 PM IST
IPL 2022 Live, PBKS vs DC Updates: Spotlight on David Warner
Mitchell Marsh was helped by compatriot David Warner at the other end, who finished with an unbeaten 52 to take his side home. The Australian pair's batting exploits will be crucial for Delhi as they look to squeeze into the top-4 list.
-
May 16, 2022 04:47 PM IST
IPL 2022 Live, PBKS vs DC: Mitchell Marsh eyeing to replicate performance
Delhi Capitals head to the fixture high on confidence after an eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals. All-rounder Mitchell Marsh found his mojo at the business end of the tournament. The Australian, who began this season while nursing a hip injury and later tested positive for Covid-19, hit a 62-ball 89 in the last game.
-
May 16, 2022 04:44 PM IST
PBKS vs DC IPL Scorecard: Punjab and Delhi eye top-4 finish
Seven teams are vying for three spots in the top-4 bracket. Punjab and Delhi have some in-form batters in the ranks and both will look to dish out a full-scale performance tonight.
-
May 16, 2022 04:42 PM IST
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Updates
Punjab Kings are seventh on the points table with 12 points and a Net Run Rate of 0.023. Delhi Capitals also have a dozen points and are fifth in league standings, thanks to a healthy NRR of 0.210.
Lucknow Super Giants losing to Rajasthan Royals has opened the doors for other teams. Only Gujarat Titans has qualified for the playoffs so far.
-
May 16, 2022 04:39 PM IST
IPL 2022 Live, PBKS vs DC
Struggling to achieve consistency, two potent camps are yet to notch up back-to-back wins this season. Neither team can afford another defeat in their remaining league games.
-
May 16, 2022 04:36 PM IST
IPL 2022 Live: Hello and Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2022 game between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals. Both camps have s been plagued by inconsistencies and they face each other in a must-win game at the DY Patil Sports Academy. With playoffs berth at stake, Punjab and Delhi will look to outsmart each other for two crucial points... stay tuned for live updates!
Ian Bishop impressed with 'standout' IPL bowler
- The player has been one of the many Indian pacers who have turned heads in the 2022 season of the IPL.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Streaming: How to watch
- IPL 2022 Live Streaming, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants match: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for the Indian Premier League Match today KKR vs LSG.
England name Matthew Mott as head coach of limited-overs sides
- England have appointed Mott on a four-year agreement and the 48-year-old Australian is expected to join the side for the ODIs against the Netherlands in June.
James Anderson, Stuart Broad recalled to England squad for New Zealand Tests
- James Anderson and Stuart Broad have earned a call back to the England Test squad for two of the first three matches against New Zealand starting June 2 at Lord's.
BAN vs SL: Heat causes havoc as umpire forced to leave field during 1st Test
- On-field umpire Richard Kettleborough was forced to leave the field due to the scorching heat during the 1st Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
'Sangakkara sir told me that I am capable of doing special things': RR youngster
- IPL 2022: Kumar Sangakkara's impact has been spoken of by several RR youngsters, and together with his former Sri Lanka teammate Lasith Malinga, Sangakkara, as the result indicates, seems to have done a fabulous job with RR.
‘I’ve seen Gayle taking time': Ishan Kishan's reply to questions on his form
- When asked about his struggles this year, especially to bat freely like he does normally, Ishan Kishan gave Chris Gayle's example and said it can happen to even the best.
'Terrific talent, hungry for success. Definitely the future Pakistan captain'
- The former England pacer predicted big things for the Pakistan star, who has been an integral part of the national side across all the formats.
West Indies’ supply line of power-hitters is robust
- There are different ways of generating power in six-hitting, but the majority of Windies power-hitters rely on sheer strength and a strong base.
MS Dhoni's classic 4-word reply to fan's heartfelt letter
- The fan, in a wonderfully framed letter, with 'definitely not' scribbled on it in capital and bold, narrated how Dhoni's success was connected to his and how the wicketkeeper-batter's performance brought joy to his life. Dhoni, for his part, did not disappoint the fan.
Gavaskar, Hayden disagree during debate on Rohit's inconsistent run in IPL 2022
- IPL 2022: The two batting greats debated over Rohit Sharma's inconsistent run in the ongoing season.
IPL 2022: Kane Williamson leaves SRH camp to attend birth of his child
- IPL 2022: The official Twitter account of Sunrisers Hyderabad confirmed the development on Wednesday.
‘Rahul Tripathi for international cricket': Ex-players go gaga over SRH star
- Rahul Tripathi has scored most runs while batting at number 3 in this IPL. The right-hander has notched up 393 runs in the 15th edition of IPL in 13 innings while batting at number three. The best part about his batting has been his impressive strike rate.
IPL 2022 Playoffs: How RR, LSG, DC, RCB, KKR, PBKS and SRH can qualify
- IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad kept their chances for playoff qualification alive with a win over the Mumbai Indians on Tuesday.
Sara Tendulkar's reaction after Tim David's run out sends Twitter into frenzy
- When a dejected Tim David was walking back for 46 off just 18 balls, the cameras panned towards the stand where Sara Tendulkar was sitting. She couldn't believe what had just happened. Photos of Sara Tendulkar's reaction to David's run out spread like wildfire on Twitter.