‘The new selection committee wants…’: Gavaskar's verdict on Rohit, Kohli's T20I future amid BCCI's silence

Regular skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's continued absence from T20I cricket has left fans and experts questioning their future in the format. Since the T20 World Cup last November, both have missed the two T20I series India played in New Zealand, against Sri Lanka. They have not been in India's T20I squad for the New Zealand series slated to begin later this month. Amid BCCI's continued silence over the matter, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has given his verdict on the future of the two batting stalwarts in T20I cricket.

A PTI report before the announcement of the squad for the Sri Lanka series at home last month had stated that the selectors are looking for specialists options and hence players like Kohli might be rested. While there has been no official statement from the selectors or the board, the trend certainly seems to go that way.

ALSO READ: ‘You guys should remember their faces and names’: Kohli’s million-dollar gesture for India’s special trio after SL win

Kohli and Rohit both missing the New Zealand series after the T20 World Cup was understandable as part of workload management with few other players being rested as well. But Kohli missed one against Sri Lanka and has not been named for the New Zealand series. Rohit missed the T20Is against Dasun Shanaka's men owing to an injury he picked up during the Bangladesh ODI series last month, and has not been included for the New Zealand contest as well.

India are slated to have just two more T20I contests, one in July/August against West Indies and the other after the ODI World Cup, hence leading to questions over Kohli and Rohit's future in the format given their age as well.

Speaking to India Today, Gavaskar opined that the new selection committee wants to give more opportunities to the new players and hence have rested Kohli and Rohit who also need this period away from the game to freshen up for the Australia series which begins from February 9 onwards.

“The way I see it is that, the next T20 World Cup is in 2024, next year, and the new selection committee that has come wants to give more opportunities to the younger players. That doesn't mean that Kohli and Rohit won't be considered anymore. And if they have an impressive form throughout 2023 then they have to be in the team. The other factor is with the Australia series starting, the selectors might have wanted to rest them for the big contest so that they can make a fresh start against the Aussies and that will benefit India,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON