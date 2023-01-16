‘You guys should remember their faces and names’: Kohli’s million-dollar gesture for India’s special trio after SL win

Virat Kohli has returned to his original best. Continuing his sublime form which he picked up from late 2022, Kohli notched up his second century in 2023, scoring a magnificent 166 in India's colossal 317-run win against Sri Lanka in Kerala in the third and final game of the series. After the big win, Kohli made a million-dollar gesture towards a special trio from the Indian team, crediting them for his and the team's success.

The immense hard work of the backend members often gets lost amid the success of the performers in the front. The audience tend to credit the success of the whole owing to the performers they watch.

However Kohli, in an epic gesture after the series whitewash, took to BCCI.tv to introduce India's three support staff members - Raghu, Nuwan and Daya - who work as throwdown specialists for the Indian team.

ALSO READ: Gavaskar's bold 'IPL' statement in predicting when Virat Kohli will break Sachin Tendulkar's ODI century record

“You all know Raghu, we have spoken about him a lot. Then there is Nuwan. He is from Sri Lanka, but he is more Indian now. And Daya. He joined a couple of years ago and he has been an integral part of the team now. In my opinion, they have given us world-class practice everyday. They challenge us in the nets like any 145+ or 150 kmph bowler would do and always try to get us out. At times it feels intense, but for me, that has been the difference in my career from where I was as a cricketer before I started getting these kinds of practice to where I am now. A lot of credit has to go to how these guys have helped us practice regularly. Their contribution has been unbelievable. You guys should remember their faces and names, because behind our success a lot of effort is put in by these guys,” he said.

.@imVkohli & @ShubmanGill reflect on the efforts put behind the scenes, courtesy this trio of throwdown specialists 👏 👏



You wouldn't want to miss this sneak peek into #TeamIndia's backstage heroes 👍 👍 - By @ameyatilak



Special Feature 🎥 🔽 #INDvSLhttps://t.co/SFYQKgKkW2 pic.twitter.com/zY0g2pjJHI — BCCI (@BCCI) January 16, 2023

Team India's next assignment is a three-match ODI series against New Zealand starting January 18, followed by a three-match T20I contest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON